Connor Muldoon, West Boylston run wild over Carver to win Division 8 Super Bowl

J.J. McNamara had a pair of sacks and Connor Muldoon scored three touchdowns — on a 6-yard run, a 64-yard catch, and a 3-yard run — as the Lions won their second straight state title after winning the Division 7 crown last year.

After falling behind, the defense stiffened and relentlessly pressured Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox, the offense, which averaged 44.4 points per game, was able to inflict death by a thousand paper cuts on the Crusaders defense with 41 unanswered points as top-seeded West Boylston completed an undefeated season with a 41-7 rout in the MIAA Division 8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH – It may have taken a quarter to get going, but once West Boylston got on track, the Lions would not be denied.

“They had a great quarterback, after playing against the kid from Cathedral, he ran around, we knew what we were in store for,” said McNamara. “[Lennox] was good, he could throw the ball. All we had to do was get pressure and the rest is history.”

After not scoring on its first two possessions, West Boylston (13-0) scored on each of their final six drives.

The Lions did not get on the scoreboard until the opening play of the second quarter, an 8-yard keeper from Luke Foley, capping off an 11-play, 66-yard drive, but were still trailing 7-6 as Foley (10 carries, 77 yards) was stopped on the 2-point conversion.

West Boylston's Connor Muldoon (No. 20) engages a Carver defender in a hand fight on one of his 11 carries for 62 yards. Muldoon scored three touchdowns on a 6-yard run, 64-yard catch, and a 3-yard for the top-seeded Lions (13-0) in a 41-7 rout in the MIAA Division 8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Lions took the lead on its next series, taking 7:10 off the clock with 15 running plays, converting three times on third down. Muldoon (11 carries, 62 yards) capped it when he took a toss to the left from 6 yards out, and made a nice cut upfield for a 12-7 lead with 1:15 to go before halftime.

Jackson Caramanica (11 carries, 68 yards) scored a touchdown run on the Lions first possession of the second half, and then Foley found Muldoon behind the defense for his only completion of the game, a 64-yard scoring toss that pushed the lead to 28-7 late in the third quarter.

West Boylston’s Jamie McNamara led all rushers with 18 carries for 92 yards.

Robbie Peterson made a diving grab at the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to give Carver (11-2) an early 7-0 lead.

West Boylston quarterback Luke Foley holds the Division 8 MIAA Super Bowl trophy after his team’s 41-7 win over Carver at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

West Boylston 41, Carver 7

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Carver (11-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7

West Boylston (13-0) 0 12 16 13 — 41

C — Robbie Peterson 4 pass from Tyler Lennox (Nate Diraldo kick)

WB — Luke Foley 8 run (rush failed)

WB — Connor Muldoon 6 run (rush failed)

WB — Jackson Caramanica 5 run (Jamie McNamara run)

WB — Connor Muldoon 64 pass from Luke Foley (Jamie McNamara run)

WB — John Ruas 5 run (kick failed)

WB — Connor Muldoon 3 run (Thomas Kursonis kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C, Jameson Helms 6-19, Teagan Zakrzewski 1-4, Tyler Lennox 6-(-14); WB, Jamie McNamara 18-92, Luke Foley 10-77, Jackson Caramanica 11-68, Connor Muldoon 11-62, John Ruas 7-56, Jake Arcand 1-4

PASSING — C, Tyler Lennox 15-29—94; WB, Luke Foley 1-3—64

RECEIVING — C, Josh Grimes 3-40, Derek Lopes 4-21, Nate Helms 1-11, Robbie Peterson 2-9, Patrick Attaya 3-7, Jameson Helms 2-6; WB, Connor Muldoon 1-64



