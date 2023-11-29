Henry Hasselbeck, Xaverian dethrone St. John’s Prep to claim Division 1 Super Bowl title

“The credit goes to my assistants and our players,” said seventh-year coach Al Fornaro, a veteran assistant and Xaverian alum (Class of 1978).

A narrow win over 2021 Division 1 champion Springfield Central, a slugfest with Needham, and two thrilling victories over St John’s Prep in a one-week span led to jubilation as they hoisted the Division 1 Super Bowl trophy at Gillette Stadium following their 31-25 victory over the Eagles Wednesday night.

FOXBOROUGH – It took everything the Xaverian Hawks could muster to return to the summit of MIAA football.

“In all my years, I learned that I will always learn more from my players than they will learn from me. They just reached down for one little percent more. I ask them to get one more percent better each day, each week, and we reached into the reserves to do just that tonight.”

Advertisement

After Prep (11-2) took an early 6-0 lead, Xaverian (11-2) countered with a couple of incredible touchdown passes from Henry Hasselbeck to Caleb Brown, who was thrust into a leading role since Jonathan Monteiro suffered a shoulder injury during the Hawks’ 23-21 Thanksgiving win over Prep.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Xaverian wideout Caleb Brown (left) hauls in one of his three touchdown catches from quarterback Henry Hasselbeck, including this dazzling strike that beat St. John's Prep’s defender Grayson Ambrosh in the first half of Wednesday's 31-25 victory in the MIAA Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Hasselbeck took hard hits on both touchdown throws, first zipping a tight throw to Brown for a 19-yard score, then showing incredible touch with a looping spiral to the back pylon on a 25-yard dime.

“I trust Caleb Brown like I do every one of our receivers,” Hasselbeck said. “When I throw it up to him I have full trust that he’s going to make a play.”

A 38-yard touchdown pass from Prep junior Deacon Robillard to senior Gavin Gold trimmed the Hawks lead to 14-12 at the break, and a shootout broke out in the third quarter with four lead changes, as both teams scored touchdowns on their first two drives.

Advertisement

Once again, Hasselbeck (7 for 13, 101 yards, 3 TD; 13 carries, 122 yards) made plays with his arms and legs, bursting for a 55-yard gain to set up Mike O’Connor’s 1-yard touchdown plunge, and resetting his feet before finding Brown for an 18-yard touchdown on third and 9 to put the Hawks up, 28-25.

Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck wreaked havoc against St. John's Prep with his arm and legs -- throwing for 101 yards and running for 122 more -- to lead the Hawks to a 31-25 victory in the MIAA Division 1 Super Bowl Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“Without Henry Hasselbeck we’re not here tonight,” said Fornaro. “We’re fortunate to have him. He’s a playmaker. When he first got here I told him, I want him to be Steve Young, not just take off and go, and he proved he can throw the ball. For my money, he’s the best player in the state.”

The defending champion Eagles maintained the tension until the final seconds with Robillard (7-for-14 passing, 136 yards, 2 TDs) and Cam LaGrassa (20 carries, 106 yards) leading their offense into scoring position.

Sacks from Vince Busa and Nick Angelini and a tackle for loss from Micah Amedee kept Prep from scoring, as Brown and the Hawks secondary denied Robillard’s late attempts to the end zone.

“I thought it was an unbelievable high school game, the best football in New England,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “One team had to lose, and unfortunately, it had to be us.”

For Hasselbeck, the state championship marks the completion of a long football journey that took him to Tennessee, then back to Belmont Hill before transferring to Xaverian as a junior. Now the senior has followed his family legacy by bringing Xaverian its first title since 2015.

Advertisement

“I never imagined I’d end up here,” said Hasselbeck. “Finding my path to Xaverian, I could not have made a better choice. We’re brothers for life and that’s a real thing.”

Quarterback Henry Hasselbeck (center, with trophy) completed a long football journey from Tennessee to Belmont Hillthat triumphantly concluded with him hoisting the Division 1 Super Bowl trophy with his Xaverian teammates. "Finding my path to Xaverian, I could not have made a better choice. We’re brothers for life and that’s a real thing,” he said. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff





Xaverian 31, St. John’s Prep 25

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Xaverian (11-2) 0 14 7 10 — 31

St. John’s Prep (11-2) 6 6 13 0 — 25

SJ — Jimmy Nardone 1 run (rush failed)

X — Caleb Brown 19 pass from Henry Hasselbeck (Joseph MacDonald kick)

X — Caleb Brown 25 pass from Henry Hasselbeck (Luke Bell kick)

SJ — Merrick Barlow 38 pass from Deacon Robillard (rush failed)

SJ — Gael Garcia 4 run (kick failed)

X — Mike O’Connor 1 run (Luke Bell kick)

SJ — Gael Garcia 16 pass from Deacon Robillard ( kick)

X — Caleb Brown 18 pass from Henry Hasselbeck (Luke Bell kick)

X — Luke Bell 33 field goal

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SJ, Cam LaGrassa 20-106, Deacon Robillard 11-35, Gael Garcia 4-13, Jimmy Nardone 3-5; X, Henry Hasselbeck 13-122, Mike O’Connor 20-75

PASSING — SJ, Deacon Robillard 7-14--136; X, Henry Hasselbeck 7-13--101

RECEIVING — SJ, Merrick Barlow 1-38, Jack Angelopolous 1-36, Gavin Gold 2-32, Mason McSweeney 1-16, Gael Garcia 1-16, Cam LaGrassa 1-(-2); X, Caleb Brown 3-62, Jordan Wilson 2-19, Christian McIntyre 3-10, Will Benting 1-10.



