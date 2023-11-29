scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Men's college basketball: BC 80, Vanderbilt 62

Hot-shooting Boston College men’s basketball team rips Vanderbilt in ACC/SEC Challenge

By Associated PressUpdated November 29, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Claudell Harris scored 22 points in BC's victory over Nashville Wednesday night.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

NASHVILLE — Quinten Post scored 24 points, Claudell Harris added 22, and Boston College defeated Vanderbilt, 80-62, in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Zackery added 10 points and eight assists for the Eagles (5-2). Post and Harris both made 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Post hit two 3-pointers and the Eagles made seven of their first 12 shots, taking a 17-5 lead seven minutes into the game. Boston College shot 58 percent for the half and made six 3-pointers to lead 44-23. Harris scored 15 and Post 13.

Vanderbilt drew within 16 points when Jason Rivera-Torres hit a 3-pointer near the eight-minute mark of the second half. The Commodores cut it to 11 near the three-minute mark when Tasos Kamateros connected on a 3-pointer, but they would score just 2 points the rest of the way.

Ezra Manjon scored 16 points and Rivera-Torres finished with 11 for Vanderbilt (3-4).

BCe opens the ACC season at home against North Carolina State on Saturday.

