Hot-shooting Boston College men’s basketball team rips Vanderbilt in ACC/SEC Challenge

NASHVILLE — Quinten Post scored 24 points, Claudell Harris added 22, and Boston College defeated Vanderbilt, 80-62, in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Zackery added 10 points and eight assists for the Eagles (5-2). Post and Harris both made 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Post hit two 3-pointers and the Eagles made seven of their first 12 shots, taking a 17-5 lead seven minutes into the game. Boston College shot 58 percent for the half and made six 3-pointers to lead 44-23. Harris scored 15 and Post 13.