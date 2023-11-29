Is Patriots kicker Chad Ryland’s job in jeopardy?

“I felt solid in my pre-kick routine. Snap, hold, kick, operation, protection. It was all good. Just missed it,” he said after the 10-7 loss. “That’s what I’m here to do. That’s what they trust me to do. And I didn’t do a good job of that.”

On Sunday against the Giants, Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game in the final seconds of regulation.

Ryland was wide right on a 35-yarder in a 10-6 loss to the Colts on Nov. 12. Those misses drew a sharp comment from Bill Belichick.

“Chad’s a very talented player,” Belichick said on WEEI on Monday. “But this is two [games] in a row we’ve basically missed extra points. So, it’s not good enough.”

Whether it was a case of timing or happenstance, the Patriots worked out five kickers on Tuesday: Tanner Brown, Matthew McCrane, B.T. Potter, John Parker Romo, and Parker White.

“We worked some guys out. We usually do that anyway at this time of year,” Belichick said. “The guys who are here, they need to be ready to go. That’s what everybody’s job is.”

An ESPN report on Wednesday indicated that McCrane remained in the area following his workout on “standby.” Later Wednesday, the Patriots signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad. Wright, who was cut loose from the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday, has kicked for the Steelers, Jaguars, and Chiefs, and is 40 for 46 on field goal attempts and 35 for 37 on extra points.

The decision to go with Ryland over veteran Nick Folk at the conclusion of training camp was second-guessed by many, and the rookie’s struggles (combined with Folk having an excellent season with the Titans) will continue to fuel speculation that the decision was misguided.

Ryland is 3 for 5 on field goals of 30-39 yards, and 12 for 18 overall. Meanwhile, Folk is 22 for 23, with his miss coming from 51 yards.

Pressed Wednesday, Belichick would only acknowledge Ryland’s status.

“He’s on the roster, yeah,” Belichick said.

Almost official

At 2-9, the Patriots are officially nearing elimination from the playoff race. They’ll be eliminated this weekend if they lose to the Chargers and one of the following five scenarios plays out:

▪ The Steelers win or tie against the Cardinals, the Colts win or tie against Titans, and the Browns win or tie against the Rams.

▪ The Steelers win or tie, the Colts win or tie, the Bengals win against the Jaguars, and the Texans win over the Broncos.

▪ The Steelers win or tie, the Colts win, the Bengals tie, and the Texans win.

▪ The Steelers win or tie, the Colts win, and there’s a tie between the Texans and Broncos.

▪ The Steelers win or tie, the Colts tie, the Bengals win or tie, and the Texans and Broncos tie.

Douglas misses practice

Demario Douglas, who sustained a concussion in the loss to the Giants, wasn’t on the field for Wednesday’s practice. The rookie, who was injured on a punt return in the fourth quarter, didn’t return to the game. In addition, running back Ty Montgomery (illness) did not participate in practice. The Patriots had 10 players who were limited: David Andrews (foot), Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), Chris Board (back), Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), Trent Brown (ankle/chest), Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), Riley Reiff (knee), Matthew Slater (ankle), Sidy Sow (ankle), and Deatrich Wise (shoulder) … The Chargers had three players miss practice, including wide receiver Keenan Allen (quadriceps) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (not injury-related) … The Patriots also added wide receiver Matthew Sexton to the practice squad. The 5-foot-10-inch, 176-pound Sexton is 26 and has spent time with the Chiefs, Steelers, and Falcons but has yet to appear in a regular-season game … With media day for the Army-Navy game taking place at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, an Army helicopter provided a dramatic moment as it lifted off from a helipad next to the practice field at the start of workout.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.