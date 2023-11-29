MIAA Super Bowls: Live updates from Gillette Stadium

Follow along as 16 schools from across the state vie for the ultimate crown here in Foxborough, starting with Division 8 on Wednesday afternoon and running through Division 5 on Friday night.

What started on sun-bleached fields in August concludes over three days at Gillette Stadium with the MIAA Super Bowls. We’ll have live coverage of all eight games in this space.

High school Super Bowl schedule

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: Carver vs. West Boylston

Wednesday, 8 p.m.: St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian

Thursday, 3 p.m.: Salem vs. Fairhaven

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: King Philip vs. Marshfield

Thursday, 8 p.m.: Walpole vs. Milton

Friday, 3 p.m.: Uxbridge vs. Amesbury

Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Duxbury vs. Scituate

Friday, 8 p.m.: Hanover vs. Foxborough

Study up on Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox, who has put up video game numbers — 5:00 p.m.

Teams can only complete improbable turnarounds if they are led by talented, and remarkable, leaders.

After posting a 3-8 record last season, second-seeded Carver (11-1) has relied on senior captain and quarterback Tyler Lennox to help bring lift the Crusaders to new heights.

With 2,711 passing yards and 42 total touchdowns (37 passing, 5 rushing) this season, the 6-foot, 180-pound Lennox has been the lynchpin for Carver, which rolls into Wednesday’s Division 8 Super Bowl against top-seeded West Boylston (12-0) after averaging 41.75 points per game.

Read Brad Joyal’s feature on Lennox lifting the Crusaders

Both teams got a shout out from the Patriots — 4:55 p.m.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater wished West Boylston good luck as it looks to win a second Super Bowl in as many years.

For Carver, it was tight end Mike Gesicki offering best wishes ahead of their first Super Bowl appearance since 2000.

Let’s take a look at Division 8, where it’s run (West Boylston) vs. pass (Carver) — 4:45 p.m.

Riding a 13-game win streak that began with a 29-6 victory over St. Bernard’s in last year’s Division 7 Super Bowl — the program’s first state title since 2012 — West Boylston won’t stray too far from its identity against Carver, which is playing in its first state final in 23 years.

The Lions pride themselves on being physical, and they welcome the opportunity for a game decided at the line of scrimmage.

“The line put a lot of work in in the weight room during the offseason,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “Without them, we’re a 2-8 team at best. It’s more than the quarterback and the skilled guys — it’s the whole program.”

Read Brad Joyal’s full preview here.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.