What started on sun-bleached fields in August concludes over three days at Gillette Stadium with the MIAA Super Bowls. We’ll have live coverage of all eight games in this space.
Follow along as 16 schools from across the state vie for the ultimate crown here in Foxborough, starting with Division 8 on Wednesday afternoon and running through Division 5 on Friday night.
High school Super Bowl schedule
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: Carver vs. West Boylston
Wednesday, 8 p.m.: St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian
Thursday, 3 p.m.: Salem vs. Fairhaven
Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: King Philip vs. Marshfield
Thursday, 8 p.m.: Walpole vs. Milton
Friday, 3 p.m.: Uxbridge vs. Amesbury
Advertisement
Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Duxbury vs. Scituate
Friday, 8 p.m.: Hanover vs. Foxborough
MIAA Super Bowls: Live updates from Gillette Stadium
Click here to refresh | Read more high school sports stories
Study up on Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox, who has put up video game numbers — 5:00 p.m.
Teams can only complete improbable turnarounds if they are led by talented, and remarkable, leaders.
After posting a 3-8 record last season, second-seeded Carver (11-1) has relied on senior captain and quarterback Tyler Lennox to help bring lift the Crusaders to new heights.
With 2,711 passing yards and 42 total touchdowns (37 passing, 5 rushing) this season, the 6-foot, 180-pound Lennox has been the lynchpin for Carver, which rolls into Wednesday’s Division 8 Super Bowl against top-seeded West Boylston (12-0) after averaging 41.75 points per game.
Read Brad Joyal’s feature on Lennox lifting the Crusaders
Both teams got a shout out from the Patriots — 4:55 p.m.
Patriots captain Matthew Slater wished West Boylston good luck as it looks to win a second Super Bowl in as many years.
Thanks @Patriots for the well wishes! https://t.co/UHFYpQPv82— WestBoylston Athletics (@WBMHSAthletics) November 29, 2023
For Carver, it was tight end Mike Gesicki offering best wishes ahead of their first Super Bowl appearance since 2000.
Thank you @mikegesicki https://t.co/aaMWQfLQnF— Carver Crusaders Football (@CarverFootball_) November 28, 2023
Let’s take a look at Division 8, where it’s run (West Boylston) vs. pass (Carver) — 4:45 p.m.
Riding a 13-game win streak that began with a 29-6 victory over St. Bernard’s in last year’s Division 7 Super Bowl — the program’s first state title since 2012 — West Boylston won’t stray too far from its identity against Carver, which is playing in its first state final in 23 years.
Advertisement
The Lions pride themselves on being physical, and they welcome the opportunity for a game decided at the line of scrimmage.
“The line put a lot of work in in the weight room during the offseason,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “Without them, we’re a 2-8 team at best. It’s more than the quarterback and the skilled guys — it’s the whole program.”
Read Brad Joyal’s full preview here.
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.