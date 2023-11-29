Previewing and predicting the Division 4 Super Bowl: Duxbury vs. Scituate

DUXBURY (10-1) vs. SCITUATE (9-3)

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; YouTube.com/@Patriots

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Duxbury — Matt Landolfi (3rd season, 37-3); Scituate — Herb Devine (16th season, 116-58)

Scoring: Duxbury — 30.9 ppg; Scituate 32.0.

Defense: Duxbury — 13.2; Scituate 23.3.

Seniors on roster: Duxbury — 23; Scituate — 15

Last Super Bowl appearance: Duxbury — 2022; Scituate — 2021

The heavies up front: Duxbury — Brian Mahoney (6 feet, 7 inches, 260 pounds); Scituate — Chris Caparella (6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds)

Stat check: Senior running back/linebacker Alex Barlow leads the top-seeded Dragons, with 152 carries for 1,245 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus a team-high 71 tackles and five sacks. Junior Trevor Jones has completed 70 of 127 passes for 1,229 yards and 18 touchdowns, compared to three interceptions. Senior Zach Falls has 33 catches for 709 yards and 12 scores. Jack Rees, Thomas Sheehan, Finn Carley, Sam Wien, Rob Heppenstall, and Jones are a few of many catalysts defensively. Duxbury has averaged 213.7 rushing yards per game, while holding its opponents to 92.6.

For the No. 7 Sailors, senior Alex Burrill has 184 carries for 900 yards and nine scores, and junior Willy Robinson has 108 carries for 635 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Jackson Belsan has completed 154 of 244 passes for 2,424 yards and 27 TDs, compared to seven picks. Junior Lawson Foley is the leading receiver, with 45 catches for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ronan Manning has a team-high 93 tackles, Robinson and Charlie Murphy lead the way with three sacks, and five players have two interceptions. Scituate averages 212.9 passing yards per game, compared to 157.5 for the opposition.

The captains: Duxbury — RB/LB Alex Barlow (Sr.), WR Adam Barr (Sr.), QB/LB/CB Finn Carley (Sr.), OL/DL Jack Johnson (Sr.); Scituate — OL/DL Colton Downing (Sr.) and OL/DL Edson Andrade (Sr.)

OUTLOOK

These teams know each other quite well, and it’s often close when they get together. The Dragons are looking to avenge a 2021 Super Bowl loss to the Sailors and repeat as champions, while the Sailors are hoping to cement their second title in three seasons. Both feature strong offensive and defensive lines, the ability to both run and throw the football, and big-play ability. The key for Duxbury is to piece together long drives and wear Scituate down with a steady dose of Barlow and trust its defense to do the rest. The key for Scituate is to force Duxbury into third-and-long situations, find success throwing the ball deep, and win the possession battle.

PREDICTION

The Sailors keep it close behind Belsan’s accuracy, but eventually, Barlow takes over and imposes his will. He finishes with over 150 yards and multiple scores, Jones manages the game well, and Falls has some clutch catches. Much like they did against Marshfield on Thanksgiving Day, the Dragons register timely stops and give the offense multiple chances. Duxbury extends its lead late and finds a way in a close, well-played game.

Duxbury 31, Scituate 21

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.