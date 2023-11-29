Previewing and predicting the Division 5 Super Bowl: Foxborough vs. Hanover

FOXBOROUGH (11-1) vs. HANOVER (11-1)

When: Friday Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Foxborough — Jack Martinelli (42nd season, 305-138-5); Hanover — Brian Kelliher (first season, 11-1).

Scoring: Foxborough — 30.9 ppg; Hanover — 36.6.

Defense: Foxborough — 7.3; Hanover — 13.8.

The heavies up front: Foxborough — Nate Urman (6 feet 2 inches, 315 pounds); Hanover — Lukas Maynard (6-1, 250 pounds).

Stat check: Hanover senior Ben Scalzi (2,407 yards) has thrown 36 TD passes, with just 6 interceptions, while completing 67.56 percent of his passes. In the Round of 16, he torched the Gloucester defense for 323 yards and 6 touchdowns on 11 of 15 passing in the first half. He also carried the ball 30 times for 162 yards and two more scores. His top targets are classmates John McDonald (52 catches for 830 yards, 12 touchdowns, 8 carries for 40 yards, 3 TDs) and Mekhi Bryan (44 receptions for 888 yards, 12 touchdowns, 1 defensive touchdown) are multi-sport athletes who contribute on both sides of the ball. Senior Vinny Mancini (93 carries, 790 yards, 7 TDs) and junior Aiden Boutin (36 carries, 233 yards, 1 TD) are prolific backs, and the team’s top tacklers: Boutin with 82 and Mancini with 67. Foxborough junior Ben Angelini (1,126 yards rushing) paced the Hockomock in touchdowns (23, which includes one receiving and one passing). Classmates Nolan Gordon (555 receiving yards, 7 TDs) and Mike Marcucella (1,410 passing yards, completion percentage of 76) have turned it on, with Marcucella tossing 11 of his 13 touchdowns in the last six games. Senior Lincoln Moore is 6 tackles shy of 100 for the season and 300 career, and classmate Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady has amassed 14 sacks, 4 blocked kicks, and 51 tackles, scoring 4 times as well.

The captains: Foxborough – LB/FB/LS Lincoln Moore (Sr.), DE/RB/TE Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady (Sr.), WR/CB Tony Sulham (Sr.), ILB Sullivan Kenneally (Sr.), SS/WR Shane Henri (Sr.), OT/DT Nate Urman (Sr.); Hanover – WR/S/K John McDonald (Sr.), WR/DE Mekhi Bryan (Sr.), RB/LB Vinny Mancini(Sr.), QB Ben Scalzic (Sr.), DE/OT John Regan (Sr.).

Seniors on roster: Foxborough — 24; Hanover — 25.

Last Super Bowl appearance: Foxborough —2006; Hanover —2016.

OUTLOOK

Each team new to Division 5, both rosters boast two dozen seniors who made it to the semifinals of a higher division last season. Hanover, just a score away from the D3 final last year, has been explosive under first-year head coach Brian Kelliher, previously the D coordinator. Foxborough has depth, and with 42-year coach Jack Martinelli at the helm and Gillette Stadium less than 4 miles from the high school, they feel good about their chances. The Kraft family is spotting Foxborough high school students two tickets each to the game.

PREDICTION

Foxborough has been on a heater since its Oct. 13 loss to King Philip, winning each of its next five by at least 30 points each until a closer Thanksgiving matchup, but still a two-score win. Hanover will need to come out strong, something the Hawks have done very well this season. Other than Thanksgiving vs. Norwell, the Hawks have not trailed at halftime or lost a game. If Scalzi comes out firing, the Hawks will be tough to keep up with.

Hanover 28, Foxborough 21

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.