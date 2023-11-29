Scituate facing ‘huge mountain to climb’ against Duxbury’s punishing run game powered by Alex Barlow in Division 4 Super Bowl

This season, Duxbury has shifted to a primarily run-first mind-set, leaning heavily on Bentley-bound senior standout Alex Barlow (152 carries, 1,245 yards, 17 TDs). Quarterback Trevor Jones and receivers Zach Falls, Adam Barr, and Sam Wien are fully capable of doing damage in the pass game, but the identity of the offense has changed significantly.

University of New Hampshire-bound Matt Festa threw 35 touchdown passes, including 19 to Chris Walsh, and the Dragons kept the defense honest with the run to set up the pass.

Throughout the 2022 season, which culminated with a Division 4 Super Bowl title, Duxbury football leaned heavily on its high-octane passing attack.

“Once you go into that run-first mind-set, it kind of changes your personality to a little bit more physical,” said Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi. “That’s helped us a little bit. The kids really want to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke. It wasn’t just a Festa, Walsh, and [Colin] Quinlan show. It was a team effort.”

As the No. 1 Dragons (10-1) face Scituate in the state final Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, they’ll continue to lean on a relentless rushing attack that’s averaged 214 yards per game.

The No. 7 Sailors (9-3), who have ripped off seven straight wins after starting 2-3, have held each of their last two opponents to 10 points. They know they have to be ready for anything, but their primary focus is on containing Barlow and Co.

“We have to stop their run game,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “If we can do that, or at least show them down, we can be in a football game. If we let the O-line and the running back dictate the game, then we’re in for a long night.”

Devine said it’s critical to play tough and consistently make tackles, noting that it will require a total team effort against a unit that wants to run the ball 80 to 90 percent of the time.

Landolfi credited the Sailors for keeping everything in front of them and craftily adding an extra player to disrupt the opposition’s run scheme.

Scituate junior linebacker Ronan Manning has a team-leading 93 tackles. Junior defensive back Willy Robinson and junior lineman Charlie Murphy have three sacks apiece, and senior lineman Colton Downing, senior lineman Edson Andrade, and junior defensive back Lawson Foley are the other defensive catalysts for the Sailors.

“They’re very fundamentally sound,” Landolfi said.

The same can be said of Duxbury’s offense. Devine believes the Dragons’ offensive line is instrumental in the operation, calling it one of the best units he’s seen this year.

Left tackle Brent Watts makes the calls across the line of scrimmage. Left guard James Scanlon has improved significantly. Center John Rovegno has blossomed in a new role. Right guard Jack Johnson is one of the toughest players Landolfi has coached. Right tackle Spencer Moore is the brains of the operation.

Jones and fellow quarterback Finn Carley are also capable of breaking free at any moment.

Make no mistake: Barlow is at the crux of the operation. A physical 6-foot, 215-pound back who racked up 292 yards against Marshfield on Thanksgiving Day, Barlow has helped the Dragons average 6.6 yards per rush and score 27 TDs on the ground.

Watts called Barlow a “great runner to block for.” Watts noted that as long as the linemen do their job, Barlow will keep his legs churning to fight for extra yardage.

“He’s a special kid,” Landolfi said of Barlow. “He runs so hard. He knows the game plan in and out. He’s a leader out there, so people follow him.”

Devine called Duxbury a “huge mountain to climb,” and “the ultimate test.” It’s clear Scituate has embraced the underdog mentality.

“We’ve been undermanned and undersized in every single game this year,” Devine said. “It’s not like it’s going to be any different for our guys.”

