White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks wins Tony Conigliaro Award

Hendriks was diagnosed in December 2022 and underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy before pitching for Chicago on May 29 of this year.

The Red Sox have presented the award annually since 1990 to players who have overcome adversity in the manner of the late Conigliaro, a Swampscott native whose career was shortened by a beanball in 1967.

Liam Hendriks, who returned from Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma to pitch for the White Sox last season, was selected for the Tony Conigliaro Award.

He appeared in five games before an elbow injury ended his season. He is now a free agent.

Hendriks also won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance from ESPN and was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

“As baseball players, we all dream about winning World Series rings, but if this year has taught me anything, it’s that the biggest impact I can make is by being a source of inspiration to others who are dealing with their own difficult circumstances,” Hendriks said.

“I’ve spent a good deal of time sitting in the bullpen at Fenway Park, and to be awarded this honor and have my name associated with Tony Conigliaro’s is something I will forever cherish.”

Hendriks was selected by a committee of team officials, baseball executives, and media members. He is the first White Sox player to win the award since Scott Radinsky in 1995.

