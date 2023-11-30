Jeremy Strong cast as Roy Cohn in new Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’

A new biopic about Donald Trump is in the works and will feature a few famous faces in key roles.
Deadline reported Wednesday that actor Jeremy Strong will play Trump’s former lawyer Roy Cohn in the upcoming film, “The Apprentice.” The award-winning Boston-born star, who rose to fame as Kendall Roy in the hit HBO series “Succession,” joins Marvel movie actor Sebastian Stan, who will play a younger version of Trump in the film.
The new movie marks Stan’s latest turn in a biopic, having previously portrayed Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries “Pam & Tommy.” Directed by Ali Abbasi, “The Apprentice” will also feature “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife who died in 2022.
Advertisement
According to Deadline, the film will follow the relationship between Trump and Cohn, the former president’s longtime mentor and “wartime consigliere.” “The Apprentice” will reportedly take place during the 1970s and 1980s, and will chronicle Trump’s rise to power and fame through his New York real estate empire.
Gabriel Sherman, the best-selling author of “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” will serve as the writer for the film, with production beginning this week.
Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.