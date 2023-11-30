Jeremy Strong cast as Roy Cohn in new Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’

A new biopic about Donald Trump is in the works and will feature a few famous faces in key roles.

Deadline reported Wednesday that actor Jeremy Strong will play Trump’s former lawyer Roy Cohn in the upcoming film, “The Apprentice.” The award-winning Boston-born star, who rose to fame as Kendall Roy in the hit HBO series “Succession,” joins Marvel movie actor Sebastian Stan, who will play a younger version of Trump in the film.

The new movie marks Stan’s latest turn in a biopic, having previously portrayed Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries “Pam & Tommy.” Directed by Ali Abbasi, “The Apprentice” will also feature “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife who died in 2022.