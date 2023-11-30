scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Jeremy Strong cast as Roy Cohn in new Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’

The Boston actor and ‘Succession’ star joins Sebastian Stan, who will play a younger version of the former president

By Elena Giardina Globe Correspondent,Updated November 30, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jeremy Strong attended "An Enemy of the People" Conversation & Press Conference at The Edition Hotel on Nov. 15, 2023 in New York City. The actor will play Roy Cohn in the upcoming Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice."Theo Wargo/Getty

A new biopic about Donald Trump is in the works and will feature a few famous faces in key roles.

Deadline reported Wednesday that actor Jeremy Strong will play Trump’s former lawyer Roy Cohn in the upcoming film, “The Apprentice.” The award-winning Boston-born star, who rose to fame as Kendall Roy in the hit HBO series “Succession,” joins Marvel movie actor Sebastian Stan, who will play a younger version of Trump in the film.

The new movie marks Stan’s latest turn in a biopic, having previously portrayed Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries “Pam & Tommy.” Directed by Ali Abbasi, “The Apprentice” will also feature “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife who died in 2022.

According to Deadline, the film will follow the relationship between Trump and Cohn, the former president’s longtime mentor and “wartime consigliere.” “The Apprentice” will reportedly take place during the 1970s and 1980s, and will chronicle Trump’s rise to power and fame through his New York real estate empire.

Gabriel Sherman, the best-selling author of “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” will serve as the writer for the film, with production beginning this week.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.

