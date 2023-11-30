In John Woo’s ‘Silent Night,’ all is neither calm nor bright

Here is yet another Hollywood action movie where a white hero mows down acres of brown “gang bangers.” The depictions of the gang, and the neighborhood they terrorize, are rife with racial stereotypes. And yet, these caricatures are far more interesting than the silent hero, who is about as charismatic as a ham sandwich on rye.

What’s so depressing is that Woo’s latest English-language film opens with much promise. The first six minutes or so are a prime example of what earned the legendary action director such a massive fanbase for movies like “A Better Tomorrow” (1986). A desperate man we eventually learn is named Brian Godlock (Joel Kinnaman) tries to run down a series of cars filled with machine-gun-toting criminals. They’re shooting at each other, but Brian has an ulterior motive for getting involved.

The sequence moves with impeccable quickness and clarity, contains massive amounts of human and automobile carnage, and features a gory bullet removal scene shot in such extreme close-up that it tested my strong constitution.

That last bit is what sets “Silent Night”’s plot in motion. We learn, in several flashbacks, that Brian was chasing those cars because his young son had just been killed, after being caught in the crossfire of a gang war. At the end of the aforementioned chase scene, the head of the gang, Playa (Harold Torres), shoots Brian in the throat. He survives but is rendered mute.

Robert Archer Lynn’s script tries to hide just how derivative it is by using Brian’s silence as its principal gimmick. Outside of radio announcers, “Silent Night” has no dialogue. Marco Beltrami’s pounding score gives the proceedings a silent-movie feel while Woo relies on the faces of his actors to tell the story, a fatal flaw as Kinnaman cannot portray anything but dourness. Watching him for the hour between the first action scene and the next is an exercise in boredom.

Just compare Kinnaman to Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays his wife, Saya. Saya has to contend with a husband so immersed in grief that he becomes a violent alcoholic hellbent on revenge. Her grief is rendered almost irrelevant by a screenplay that only considers Brian’s emotions important, yet watch how well Moreno silently expresses the hurt and concern that go otherwise unspoken.

Even rapper Kid Cudi (billed here by his government name, Scott Mescudi), who plays a cop, manages to communicate more effectively than our hero. But he and Moreno are wasted. Instead, we watch Brian mope around and use YouTube videos to learn how to kill people.

Woo’s penchant for melodrama is ill-advised here. While that genre’s mix of heightened emotion served him well in prior Hong Kong masterpieces like “The Killer” (1989) and “Hard Boiled” (1992), not to mention the 1997 American classic “Face/Off,” those films benefited from complex protagonists and deeper plots.

Additionally, the use of a gunned-down child to repeatedly elicit an emotional or vengeful response from the audience becomes repugnant, especially in a scene where Brian suddenly hugs a stranger’s kid, terrifying a confused parent.

Once Brian’s vengeful plan is set in motion 10 months after he’s shot, “Silent Night” underwhelms with scenes of violence that lack Woo’s stylistic excesses; this is the first Woo movie I can think of where the action isn’t presented clearly. It’s just a constant stream of minorities being pumped full of bullets. There’s even a bit of sexism posing as chivalry, as we’re presented with a machine-gun-toting woman whom the hero can’t shoot for any other reason besides her gender.

To be fair, a lot of action movies commit several of the sins I’m ranting against here, especially those from the 1970s and 1980s, the eras “Silent Night” dares to emulate. Some of those movies I cop to enjoying. I’m a huge fan of the Dirty Harry series, for example, and ol’ Stone Face himself, Charles Bronson, made my adolescence somewhat more tolerable with his endless stream of Cannon Group movie fodder.

But those movies had protagonists who were effective in silence, and the pacing moved quickly enough we didn’t have time to meditate on the distastefulness of the subject matter. By using so many visual callbacks to Brian’s murdered son, Woo essentially makes him a callous prop designed to ignite the viewer’s bloodlust. For me, that crossed a line.

“Silent Night” wants to be the new action movie associated with Christmas. But don’t worry, fans of “Die Hard”; that movie’s place is still secure.

SILENT NIGHT

Directed by John Woo. Written by Robert Archer Lynn. Starring Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres. At AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, suburbs. 104 minutes. R (lots of gory ways to sleep in heavenly peace)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.