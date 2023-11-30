In ‘Like Magic,’ 10 artists conjure shadowy refuge at MassMoCA

It can leave you feeling a bit untethered yourself. That’s what “Like Magic” is about: Fumbling your way through the murk of uncertainty, looking for something to cling to. Religion, for many, has been that thing, an irrational refuge for an irrational world. “Like Magic” departs from that standard, exploring alternative belief — the occult figures largely; more reasonably, so does the comforting power of community — as a safehouse in the ever-enveloping chaos.

NORTH ADAMS — What do you do when the darkness closes in? “Like Magic,” just opened at Mass MoCA, has some ideas. In a broad cavern of a gallery, boxes of light glow dully in an enveloping gloom, the high-vaulted rafters above lost to the shadows. Gutteral snorts and whines — soft, muffled, but undeniably there — echo through the dim space, untethered from their source.

It’s a seductive notion; human beings have been dreaming up otherworldly powers to explain the unexplainable as long as there’s been conscious thought (and increasingly nonconscious; in an unnerving 21st century twist, “Like Magic” flicks at AI, the new gods).

“Bless Your Hard Drive”, 2021-2023, by Petra Szilagyi, as installed in the exhibition “Like Magic.” Kaelan Burkett

What the show assembles here, though, never really comes together enough to deliver what it promises. Group exhibitions — “Like Magic” incorporates 10 artists — can be like that: A big idea in search of constituent parts to prove itself to itself. There’s no shortage of powerful work, though the frame “Like Magic” puts around them often feels tangential. The show is less a communion of like-mindedness than an assembly of the vaguely associated.

At its best, “Like Magic” builds mini-surveys of sharp-minded artists with particular world views. There’s a lot of work by Cate O’Connell-Richards, all of it limning the slim boundary between the devout and the absurd (which, to me, are the same thing). Petra Szilagyi’s mud-hut temple installation “Bless Your Hard Drive,” 2021-2023, conflates pagan spiritualism and machine intelligence with unnerving, satirical aplomb. Among its hand-cobbled clay circuit boards, it includes a ChatGPT-composed “Prayer for the Internet:” “Bless the networks that bring us together,” it reads; and then, adorably, “Help us use technology as a force for love and compassion.” Ha.

Detail of Grace Clark's "In a new light (Healing Dirt)," 2021. Grace Clark

Grace Clark, an absurdist with an achingly sincere core, offers an array of Gandalf-esque walking sticks twisted into rune-like forms; in an anteroom, they serve as a prelude to “In a new light (Healing Dirt), 2021.” A shallow pit of charcoal dust is centered in a shadowy space with mineral glints on the walls, it’s meant for the ritual purpose of curing what ails (really; the museum invites visitors to rub the dust on their bodies to heal their pain).

Despite the exhibition’s expert stagecraft, connective thread can be hard to find. The darkened gallery floor is set aglow with Gelare Khoshgarian’s “U.S. Customs Demands to Know,” an ongoing project begun in 2013 of Iran Post packages lit from within. It makes for seductive atmospherics; the boxes — translucent corrugated plastic packaging the artist used to send things to his mother in Iran, all routed through US Customs prior to departure — illuminate a path in the gloom. But as spiritual koans, or even technology, they feel conveniently misplaced; they’re plainspoken, not mysterious, wearing their violations with radiant defiance.

They draw you toward a black corner of the space where Nate Young’s spookily gothic works hang spotlit on dark walls. Some are graphite drawings of horse bones adrift on milky sheets of vellum shaded pale gray; others use hologram-like LED screens to float images of bones above texts that describe, variously, “The Jockey Syndrome” and the Theory of Relativity as it pertains to lightspeed travel.

Installation view of Nate Young's "Divining No. 3," 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Monique Meloche Gallery. Kaelan Burkett

To be clear: I loved it — imaginative conceptual rigor wrapped tight around visceral imagery. But Young’s work is also something of a séance. It’ll take some reading to learn that his great-grandfather escaped persecution in the 1920s Jim Crow South, riding on horseback to freedom in Philadelphia, and that when he arrived, he felt compelled to kill his horse, to avoid being identified and captured. The grunts and whines come from a room-size black box installed close by; you enter total darkness, enveloped by the snorts and whinnies of an unseen, anxious beast.

Young’s work morphs quickly from eerie, occult conceptualism to a melancholic chapter of deeply personal history — and an apology to the animal that gave its life for his family’s freedom. Sickened by what he’d done, Young’s grandfather attempted suicide; Young attempts communion as recompense. He also offers an enthrallingly visceral notion of the mechanics of sacrifice, in flesh and in bone. As a body of work, it feels whole.

Installation view of "Flail Broom," 2022, by Cate O’Connell-Richards. Courtesy of the artist. Kaelan Burkett

“Like Magic” does similar work for O’Connell-Richards, whose display here has an endearing comic futility, like a fractured quest for belief. Her work gets the least explanation in the chatty exhibition catalog, which offers only a glossary of terms “pertaining to witches and their labor.” To this I say: Good. Some things are better left unsaid. “Flail Broom,” 2022, is well enough named that I hardly need to describe it: A broomstick portioned into short staffs attached with brass rings had the awkward feeling of purpose unfulfilled. “Shame Yoke,” 2020 — “a wooden bar slung over the shoulders of a human or animal,” reads the glossary, at least for the “yoke” part — assigns the heaviest burden imaginable: Unwanted attention for embarrassing action. Here, it takes the form of cascading rows of rusty bells; even walking softly won’t save you.

“Like Magic,” to its credit, swings from heavy to light and back again. “Atlantic is a Sea of Bones,” a lush, dreamy short film by the artist Tourmaline, comingles the legend of Drexciya, the underwater realm imagined by a Detroit techno duo of the same name in the 1990s peopled by the descendants of enslaved Africans thrown in the sea during the Middle Passage, with the communal refuge of an underground dance club for Black, queer, femme, and trans people in pre-gentrification New York.

Simone Bailey, "Hometraining (Bagpipe Piece)," 2023. In "Like Magic" at MASS MoCA. Kaelan Burkett

In Simone Bailey’s three channel video “Hometraining (Bagpipe Piece),” 2023, crosses burn, and the score shifts from a mournful vocal by a Black woman to the strains of bagpipe, played by a Black man. It evokes the ancient Scottish “Crann Tara,” a burning cross used as a signal to gather the clans, and imagines a future where its cooptation in the United States as a symbol of racial terror fades back to its original purpose.

A symbol is indeed a kind of magic, its power conferred by belief. What, then, to make of Rose Salane’s “Confessions?” A series of photographs of apologetic letters to the caretakers of the historic site of Pompeii from visitors who had surreptitiously scooped up debris to take home with them, each “Confession” lays flat handwritten notes alongside the ashy bits being returned (in a Swarovski box, in one case; in another, a lozenge tin) and captures them in stark, vibrant color.

Rose Salane, "Confession 2," 2023. Returned fragment of Pompeii, courtesy the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. Image © Rose Salane 2023, courtesy the artist, Carlos/Ishikawa, and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in the context of Pompeii Commitment. Archaeological Matters. Eva Herzog

Salane’s matter-of-fact framing drains them of whatever mystery compelled the thief to take them in the first place. The comic effect — what were they thinking? — is at stark odds with the compulsion to own the rubble of legendary disaster and whatever mysteries it might hold. Ashes to ashes, and all that; isn’t it in the end, just stuff? Magic has only ever been what you believe it to be.

LIKE MAGIC

At Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Through Sept. 1, 2025. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org.

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.