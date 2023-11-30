AbbVie strikes deal to acquire Waltham’s ImmunoGen for more than $10 billion

The transaction comes amid falling revenue for AbbVie’s top-selling drug Humira, an autoimmune treatment made at AbbVie’s plant in Worcester. Most of the company’s patents on Humira have expired in recent years, and the drug now faces lower-priced generic competition.

The deal will add the ovarian cancer therapy Elahere, a potential blockbuster treatment projected to ring up billions in sales over the coming decade, to AbbVie’s existing portfolio of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and eye care treatments.

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie said Thursday it has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to buy Waltham cancer drug maker ImmunoGen, in the largest acquisition of a Massachusetts company this year.

ImmunoGen, founded in 1981, has been a pioneer in a class of drugs, known as antibody-drug conjugates, that targets cancer cells without harming healthy tissue. In addition to Elahere, approved by US regulators last year, AbbVie will acquire ImmunoGen’s pipeline of experimental drugs based on that technology.

Shares of ImmunoGen jumped more than 80 percent to $29.92 on the Nasdaq shortly after financial markets opened Thursday. Shares of AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Ill.,edged up 0.1 percent to $138.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal, expected to close in mid-2024, is one of the largest drug acquisitions this year. Earlier in the year, Pfizer paid $43 billion to purchase for Washington state cancer drug maker Seagen, while Merck spent $22 billion to buy Daiichi Sankyo, a Japanese drug maker.

ImmunoGen’s management concluded that AbbVie, a much larger drug maker, would better be able to market Elahere and other drugs in the Waltham company’s pipeline, ImmunoGen president Mark Enyedy said in a statement.

“This transaction is the culmination of our 40-year commitment to develop and deliver the next generation of [cancer drugs] and more good days for people living with cancer,” Enyedy said.

Under the agreement, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, AbbVie will acquire all ImmunoGen stock for $31.26 a share, nearly double the company’s pre-transaction trading price. The deal is valued at about $10.1 billion.

The deal would expand AbbVie’s existing oncology pipeline, giving it a platform to attack solid tumors like those seen in ovarian cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer death among women.

AbbVie chief executive Richard Gonzalez said buying ImmonoGen “enables AbbVie to further diversify our oncology pipeline across solid tumors” as well as hematologic, or blood, cancers.

