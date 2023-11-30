Attorney General Campbell targets ‘junk fees’ with new regulations

Now, the office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is trying to make them explicitly unlawful by adding a new set of regulations to the state’s consumer protection law.

Many consumers get an unwelcome surprise when they see a fee tacked on to their online purchase or their hotel bill.

Campbell’s office this week unveiled the regulations, which will be the subject of a public hearing (in-person and virtually) in Boston on Dec. 20. Comments on the regulations can be sent to the attorney general’s office at junkfees@mass.gov.

Advertisement

The regulations would require businesses to give consumers the “true price” upfront — with no allowance for fees trotted out when the consumer is one click away from final purchase or standing at the hotel checkout counter.

The regulations would make it illegal for a business to present the price of a pair of concert tickets for $200, for example, only to reveal a $50 “convenience fee” at checkout. Such charges may already be illegal under the state consumer protection act, but the new regulations would make it easier for the attorney general’s office to enforce the law, according to the office of the attorney general.

The proposed regulations would also make it illegal for a hotel to charge fees disclosed only in the fine print when presenting a customer with a bill at checkout, or for a cell phone company to charge an upgrade fee without upfront notice to consumers.

“The proposed regulations would require businesses to clearly, conspicuously, and prominently disclose the total price of a product — including all fees, interest, charges, or other necessary expenses — when a product is advertised and presented to consumers,” a press release from the attorney general’s office says.

Advertisement

The regulations would also require businesses to “provide clear information on whether fees are optional or required,” the press release says.

And the proposed regulations would also prohibit businesses from requiring consumers to provide personal information, including billing and credit card information, prior to disclosing the total price of a product, the press release says.

The proposed rules would also require businesses to make it easy for consumers to cancel trial offers and subscriptions.

“Increasingly, businesses are encouraging customers in Massachusetts to enter into automatically renewing contracts or trial offers,” the press release says.

“These arrangements are made easy to enter into — sometimes without the consumer even knowing they have done so — but much more difficult to cancel,” according to the press release.

The office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is trying to make "junk fees" explicitly unlawful by adding a new set of regulations to the state’s consumer protection law. Samantha J. Gross/Globe Staff

Under the proposed regulations, businesses that contract with consumers online must include an option to cancel online.

In addition, the regulations would mandate that businesses clearly disclose the time period during which a consumer must cancel a trial offer to avoid charges, along with the exact calendar date charges would begin, the press release says.

For automatically renewing contracts or trial offers exceeding 30 days, businesses would be required to provide at least five days of notice of the calendar date on which consumers must cancel in order to avoid charges, along with clear cancellation instructions, the press release says.

Earlier this year, the Connecticut-based home security firm Safe Home Security agreed to pay the state $6.5 million to settle allegations brought by the attorney general’s office that it “deceptively trapped” consumers into long-term, automatically renewing contracts.

Advertisement

In that case, the company was accused of ignoring or misleading consumers who attempted to cancel their agreement, according to the attorney general’s office.

“Millions of Massachusetts consumers are being harmed daily by businesses that charge hidden or surprise fees for profit,” Campbell said in the press release.

“By prohibiting junk fees and requiring transparency, these proposed regulations will not only ensure that consumers know what they are actually paying for, but will also level the playing field for honest businesses that clearly disclose their pricing upfront,” she said.

Junk fees disproportionately impact low- and middle-income consumers and consumers of color, who have historically been financially marginalized, the press release says.

After the Dec. 20 hearing, and a review of written comments, the attorney general’s office will decide whether to make any changes before putting them into effect, according to the attorney general’s office.

President Biden, in this year’s State of the Union address, promised to make elimination of junk fees one of his top goals. Since then, the Biden administration has tried to limit fees using executive action and federal agencies.

In October, the Federal Trade Commission announced a new proposed rule that would ban businesses from charging hidden and bogus fees, ensure consumers know exactly how much they are paying and what they are getting, and help spur companies to compete on offering the lowest price, according to a FTC press release.

Advertisement

The FTC, which is seeking a new round of comments on the proposed rule, has estimated that junk fees cost consumers tens of billions of dollars per year in unexpected costs.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau early last year also began an initiative to take on junk fees. In October, it issued an opinion that large banks and credit unions are generally prohibited from charging excessive fees for basic information about their own accounts.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston.