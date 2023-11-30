Noelle Trent on getting to the Caribbean, her post-COVID mom hug, and that long car ride with dad

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

It’s been nearly six months since Noelle Trent has taken the helm of the Museum of African American History , in Boston and on Nantucket, and the North End resident said she is enjoying her new role, as well as exploring the city. “I’m excited to be a part of the community, and I am really enjoying living here in Boston,” said Trent, 42, in a recent phone call from Bowie, Md., where she was visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday. “But I haven’t lived through a Boston winter yet, so we will see.” And while she was born in Boston, the museum’s new president and chief executive was raised in West Chester, Pa., and in Bowie, and later earned a PhD from Howard University, where she focused on the life and work of Frederick Douglass. Prior to her current position, Trent, who has broad experience in museum management, oversaw interpretation, collections, and education at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Trent said she has a “great team” at the museum and is getting a solid sense of where the museum currently is and “all of the opportunities for where it can go.” In the short term, Trent is focused on the museum’s largest fund-raiser, the annual Living Legends Gala, which recognizes outstanding lifetime accomplishments — locally and nationally — to civil and human rights. The honorees at this year’s event, which will be held at the Four Seasons hotel on Dec. 10 and hosted by Anthony Anderson, are Clayton Turnbull, Melissa MacDonnell, and Ruth Simmons. We caught up with Trent, who said she is eager to visit “anywhere” in the Caribbean, to talk about all things travel.

Anywhere in the Caribbean. I’ve never been and would love to relax on the beach with great Caribbean food. Caribbean culture is diverse, and there are organizations across the Caribbean doing amazing historical, cultural, and artistic work.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

I traveled to Maryland to visit my family. It was the longest time — about 16 months — I’d gone without seeing them. When my parents picked me up from the airport, I don’t think the car came to a full stop before my mom jumped out of the car to hug me. I don’t think anyone noticed because everyone was doing the same thing. It was a moment of pure joy. I felt like a kid again.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I typically book my own trips.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

My ideal unplugged vacation is a vacation at a beach resort where everything is delivered to me, and I can operate on my own schedule. I think there is value in turning off the electronics and re-centering oneself. I believe taking time to rest as a Black woman is an act of rebellion.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I always leave at least one day for a last-minute getaway or a sanity day.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

I spent a lot of time in my parents’ station wagon during my childhood. That was a unique experience for kids in the ‘80s and ‘90s. This was road-tripping before mobile video games, smartphones, and video players were in the car. Your entertainment was the radio, cassette tapes, and annoying your sisters. Thankfully, we had air conditioning. I’ve spent a lot of time on the I-95 corridor driving past tobacco fields, through the back roads, and hoping to stop at a restaurant with a long wait time so we could get out of the car. However, the low point was my dad’s repeated playing of the Persuasions’ “Streetcorner Symphony.” It’s a great album by a great group, but listening to it endlessly for hours at a time is not so great when you are 9 years old. Thank God for my mom, who creatively misplaced the cassette after one particularly long trip.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I vacation to relax, and along the way, I enjoy the process of experiencing it all.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

This is an unfair question. I absolutely cannot take just one book with me on vacation. I would most likely take my Kindle with me, and do a binge read. There are some authors I return to time and time again — including Walter Mosley and Beverly Jenkins — because I enjoy the journey.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Michelle Buteau. She is hilarious and fun. I enjoyed her show “Survival of the Thickest.” She also seems like the travel buddy who will make you laugh no matter the situation and will be open to doing something out of the box.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Compression socks and a reusable water bottle. Nothing is worse than being dehydrated with tired legs.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

A bottle of water and original Chex Mix.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

My sisters bought me an authentic Austrian beer stein.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

When in doubt, I Google.

What has travel taught you?

I am my most adventurous self when I travel, especially when I travel abroad. I traveled internationally for the first time when I was 16 to attend a theatrical summer school at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. I was one of the younger students in the program, and very anxious. However, I also realized that I did not know when I would ever get to experience London again, so I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and visited everything I could possibly afford to see. I saw Hadrian’s wall, the Tower of London, and productions at the Globe Theatre. It was a life-changing experience that taught me to get out of my own way and experience the world around me as much as possible.

What is your best travel tip?

Enjoy the journey. The most amazing things happen when you are present in the moment to take in everything around you. Traveling is more than getting the best photo for Instagram; it’s about the places, people, and museums you get to experience. I’ve never regretted taking fewer photos so I can enjoy what’s around me.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.