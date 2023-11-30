Somerville’s Wade BBQ promises smoky meat with a Boston spin; june bug opens from the Field & Vine team

Wade’s parents are from North Carolina and Virginia, and they taught him to cook as a kid growing up in Dorchester. He worked at Brookline’s Village Smokehouse before striking out on his own with pop-ups here and on Martha’s Vineyard; this is his first permanent location.

Openings: David Wade — known to pals as “D-Wade, no relation to the guy in Miami,” he says — has opened Wade BBQ in Somerville’s Union Square (5 Sanborn Court). The good-humored chef serves the area’s “first-ever Boston-style barbecue,” he promises. “It embodies who we are as a people, the community itself. It’s a very bold flavor, just like our attitude.”

Advertisement

On the big menu: fried chicken dinners, brisket, pork belly burnt ends, fried okra and pickles, and mac-and-cheese.

“It’s easy to shed your day’s frustrations when there’s a plate of barbecue in front of you. It evokes nostalgia,” he says. Unwind from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Down the block, Union Square’s Field & Vine duo introduced june bug (251 Washington St.) on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Husband-and-wife team Andrew Brady and Sara Markey (also known for North Cambridge wine hot spot Dear Annie) serve wood-fired dishes in a cozy space. On the opening menu: offbeat pizzas, topped with clams, cabbage, and vermouth cream; shrimp toast on homemade focaccia; and apple crisp paired with natural wines and local beers, served from an open kitchen. Grab a communal seat from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Wine: Delight the hard-to-please culinarian on your holiday list with tickets to the 35th annual Boston Wine & Food Festival at the Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf), kicking off on Friday, Jan. 12.

Reserve swanky seminars, multi-course wine dinners, blind tastings, jazz brunches, caviar-and-champagne pairings, and lots more, through March. The hotel offers special rates for guests. Get tickets at www.boswineandfoodfestival.com.

Advertisement

The Niçoise salad at Eastern Standard in Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Lunches: Boston’s newly reopened Eastern Standard (775 Beacon St.) starts lunch service on Monday, Dec. 4. Get your oyster and burger fix from 11:30 a.m. weekdays.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.