Somerville’s Wade BBQ promises smoky meat with a Boston spin; june bug opens from the Field & Vine team

Openings: David Wade — known to pals as “D-Wade, no relation to the guy in Miami,” he says — has opened Wade BBQ in Somerville’s Union Square (5 Sanborn Court). The good-humored chef serves the area’s “first-ever Boston-style barbecue,” he promises. “It embodies who we are as a people, the community itself. It’s a very bold flavor, just like our attitude.”
Wade’s parents are from North Carolina and Virginia, and they taught him to cook as a kid growing up in Dorchester. He worked at Brookline’s Village Smokehouse before striking out on his own with pop-ups here and on Martha’s Vineyard; this is his first permanent location.
On the big menu: fried chicken dinners, brisket, pork belly burnt ends, fried okra and pickles, and mac-and-cheese.
“It’s easy to shed your day’s frustrations when there’s a plate of barbecue in front of you. It evokes nostalgia,” he says. Unwind from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Down the block, Union Square’s Field & Vine duo introduced june bug (251 Washington St.) on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Husband-and-wife team Andrew Brady and Sara Markey (also known for North Cambridge wine hot spot Dear Annie) serve wood-fired dishes in a cozy space. On the opening menu: offbeat pizzas, topped with clams, cabbage, and vermouth cream; shrimp toast on homemade focaccia; and apple crisp paired with natural wines and local beers, served from an open kitchen. Grab a communal seat from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Wine: Delight the hard-to-please culinarian on your holiday list with tickets to the 35th annual Boston Wine & Food Festival at the Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf), kicking off on Friday, Jan. 12.
Reserve swanky seminars, multi-course wine dinners, blind tastings, jazz brunches, caviar-and-champagne pairings, and lots more, through March. The hotel offers special rates for guests. Get tickets at www.boswineandfoodfestival.com.
Lunches: Boston’s newly reopened Eastern Standard (775 Beacon St.) starts lunch service on Monday, Dec. 4. Get your oyster and burger fix from 11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.