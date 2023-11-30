More women are traveling the world to surf together

So when friends invited her to join them on a vacation to a quiet surf spot in Nicaragua, a new world of surf travel opened up to her. Since that initial trip four years ago, the 51-year-old has traveled almost exclusively with women’s surf groups, enjoying adventures in Costa Rica and, most recently, in the Philippines this fall.

“It’s pretty agro in the waters, in terms of the people and trying to get waves,” she said. “It’s tough.”

Like many surfers in Southern California, Elizabeth Shein loves the waves but can do without the crowds.

“It’s kind of an amazing feeling that I can’t really find in any other form of travel,” Shein explained. “There’s a collective bonding experience that happens when you’re in the water with the other women and we’re all experiencing it together.”

A freelance costume designer, Shein takes advantage of time in between work assignments to journey to the waves.

In October, she joined nine other women — ranging in age from teenagers to 50-somethings — on a surf adventure to Siargao, a small island in the Philippines. With its famed Cloud 9 surf break and extensive options of smaller waves perfect for longboarders, Siargao is known as the “surf capital” of the Philippines.

The trip was hosted by A Week Awake, a Costa Rican-based surf company, and Josie Prendergast, a professional longboarder who was raised in both Siargao and Australia. Prendergast grew up surfing and skateboarding, which she said was atypical for the girls she knew.

When she first began surfing in Siargao, she was one of a handful of females out there. In the past five years, however, she said that has changed dramatically. She attributes the changes to a combination of the popularity of longboarding among women (made easier on Siargao with airplane flights that now allow cargo room for the lengthy boards) plus a cultural shift among the younger girls who are more comfortable with their fair complexions being exposed to the sun.

“They used to be afraid of getting dark but now they are proud of their skin in the sun [from surf] getting dark,” she added.

This shift is part of something that Prendergast happily calls “Femergy” — female energy on the water — and it seems to be growing worldwide.

“In Santa Teresa, there are mornings when it’s 90 percent women out, and the men are so confused,” said Giulia Vallotto while smiling and describing her home break in Costa Rica.

Giulia Vallotto on her board. Jorge Moya

For many women, she said, surfing is not just about the sport.

“It’s such a place of connection,” she said.

Vallotto and Mona Picasso are the hosts of A Week Awake (or “AWA” for short). The best friends share their love of surfing and nature with their clients.

Picasso grew up in Argentina, where she surfed competitively against the same tiny group of girls. After moving to Costa Rica in 2010, and even when she began hosting, coaching, and facilitating retreats in 2012, she continually saw just a small group of women in the waves and at surf meetups.

In the last few years, however, she has also seen a change.

“In Argentina, California, Indonesia — girls are taking over lineups, and that’s amazing. I love it, I love it, I love it!” she said. “It used to be male-dominated, and still quite is in many places, depending on the waves and the country, but I will say in the last five years, women’s surfing has taken the next leap.”

AWA’s weeklong surf adventures provide coaching on the water, post-surf video analysis, healthy meals, yoga classes, and massages. Most important for many of their clients, though, is the immediate camaraderie on the waves. It is not surprising to hear cheering erupt when beginners catch a wave and to see surfers hold hands on party waves. Plus, laughter. Lots of lots of laughs.

AWA’s weeklong surf adventures often fill up within a few hours of being posted online and on social media.

On a recent trip to Indonesia, they experienced a similar vibe.

“We counted 36 women in the water,” said Picasso. She said that the only men in the water were from their own coaching team.

For many surf travelers, surfing has been a lifelong dream.

A break from surfing in Siargao, Philippines. Jorge Moya

Annie Allen wanted to surf for nearly 40 years.

“I think I thought it was beyond my capabilities,” she said. “It was like a dream — like going to the moon.”

And after suffering a prolonged depression more than a decade ago, she reprioritized her life. Suddenly, at the age of 57, surfing topped the list.

She could have taken surf lessons near her home outside of San Francisco but she found, like many surfing beginners, that a retreat is more helpful with its consistent daily coaching sessions. So she signed up for a surf retreat in Costa Rica with Kassia Meador, one of the world’s great longboarders.

“I used to think everybody’s going to judge me,” Allen said, describing how she cried on the beach during the surf lessons. “‘I thought ‘I am going to crash into people and people are going to laugh at me!’”

But that was not the case.

“Literally, no one cared,” she said, laughing at herself.

Now 61 and about to become a grandmother, Allen is already planning a surf adventure for next year. She said surfing has changed her life.

“I could look at it from a point that I missed out on so many years of actually getting really good,” she explained. “But I’m looking at it that I’m grateful for every single wave I catch and the joy that it has brought me and the community and confidence and absolute contentment just sitting out on my board.”

For Meador, that’s what it’s all about.

“Seeing so many people getting into surfing at a later time in their lives really inspired me to help share what I have learned over my many years in the surf world,” she said. “My intention is to help people learn faster, in safer ways, with the supportive spirit of community and sisterhood.”

Karen Russo can be reached at kkrusso@gmail.com.