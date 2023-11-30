3 killed in wrong-way car crash in Portland, Maine

Three people were killed Wednesday after a car traveling the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Portland crashed into two other cars at high speed, officials said.
Around 9:40 p.m., a Honda Civic sedan was speeding south in the northbound lane when it hit a Ford pickup truck, Maine State Police said in a statement. The car continued driving the wrong way and hit a Toyota Rav4 head on, police said.
“Upon impact, both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed,” police said.
The two people in the Honda Civic and the driver of the Rav4 died at the scene. Police did not release their names.
The pickup truck driver was not injured, police said.
