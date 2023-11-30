3 killed in wrong-way car crash in Portland, Maine

Three people were killed Wednesday after a car traveling the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Portland crashed into two other cars at high speed, officials said.

Around 9:40 p.m., a Honda Civic sedan was speeding south in the northbound lane when it hit a Ford pickup truck, Maine State Police said in a statement. The car continued driving the wrong way and hit a Toyota Rav4 head on, police said.

“Upon impact, both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed,” police said.