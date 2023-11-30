4 people charged in connection to Thanksgiving Eve brawl at Kowloon Restaurant

Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, will be charged with disorderly conduct and getting liquor for someone under 21. Donovan Clark, 19, of Lynn, will be charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and getting liquor for someone under 21, police said.

Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading, will be charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, police said.

Four people have been arrested on charges connected to a brawl at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus the night before Thanksgiving that left two people injured, police said Thursday.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, of North Reading, will be charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, police said.

The melee broke out around 10:30 p.m. in the downstairs bar at the well-known Route 1 restaurant, police said. Video of the fight that was posted on social media showed a chaotic scene involving multiple people grappling and punching each other as police tried to break up the melee.

One man appeared to have blood streaming down his face as others could be heard screaming off-camera and dance music played in the background. Another video showed a woman at one point smashing a glass bottle over a man’s head as he grappled with another man.

Police have not said what started the fight. Two people were injured in the fight but declined to be taken to the hospital, saying they would seek medical treatment on their own, police said.

In a statement last week, Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said that “a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others.”

“A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting,” he said.

It is not clear when the four people will be arraigned.

