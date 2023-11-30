Aurora borealis may shine over parts of Northern New England next two nights

“Viewing the aurora from New England tonight is certainly possible,” Brasher said in an email to the Globe. “We are predicting G3 (Strong) levels of geomagnetic response which has the potential of bringing the southern flank of the auroral directly over parts of Northern Maine. On the conservative end for the rest of the region, the aurora could perhaps be a faint red glow visible when looking North.”

Lieutenant Bryan R. Brasher, project manager at the Space Weather Prediction Center , said the aurora could be visible in some places.

New Englanders — in some areas of the region, at least — could be treated to a stunning display of the aurora borealis, or northern lights, in the night sky tonight.

Don’t expect to see anything if you’re in a city though, he said.

“Unless we are having a G4 or higher storm, you’ll be looking for the red ‘tops’ of the aurora that will be occurring directly over more Northerly latitudes. Using a phone camera in night mode or a long exposure shot might be helpful and of course people should not expect to see anything if they are inside of a city due to light pollution,” Brasher said.

A geomagnetic storm is also in the forecast for Friday, but if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, it doesn’t look good for sky watchers in southern New England.

Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said clouds are in the forecast, which will reduce visibility.

“Unfortunately it will be cloudy tomorrow night, very cloudy,” Smith said in a telephone interview. “Ninety percent clouds, all of Friday night.”

Tonight there will be clearer skies, and if you’re in northern New England and use a camera with long exposure, you’ll have a better chance.

“Predicting the timing and intensity of these events proves difficult, after all we are trying to forecast something coming from 93 million miles away or so,” Brasher explained. “But we have fairly good confidence that an Earth-directed component to the 4th in a string of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will arrive at Earth as early as tonight. If the CME arrives later than anticipated, the G3 expectation still holds, but means that perhaps the aurora may be visible Friday night into early Saturday morning.”

Those seeking to view the aurora should be “ready for both nights just in case,” Brasher said.

“Hopeful viewers are encouraged to monitor our webpage for conditions and get outside of city lights to darker skies looking north when or as things begin to look favorable - meaning, be mindful of G1 and G2 Alerts that were issued - meaning those levels of storm conditions are taking place,” he said.









