Tell us what you remember about the Charles Stuart case and its aftermath

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated December 1, 2023, 15 minutes ago
A projection of a Boston Globe article from October 25th, 1989 is projected with the Boston city skyline.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

For the Globe’s ‘Nightmare in Mission Hill’ series, a team of reporters spent two years re-investigating the 1989 Charles Stuart case, speaking with hundreds of people, and digging up secret grand jury transcripts and audio recordings that have sat unplayed for decades.

Their goal was to reveal the untold story of Mission Hill, the Stuart shooting, and the people who were directly impacted.

As we continue to consider the legacy of the case, the Globe wants to know what you remember about the shooting, its aftermath, and impact.

What memories do you have of the case and the media’s coverage of it? What do you remember about the hunt for the suspect? What did you believe happened at the time of the shooting? And how did your thoughts change as the situation unfolded? Let us know.

If you have specific memories of the case and would like to share your story, call 617-849-7301‬ and leave us a voicemail or fill out the form at the bottom of this article.

Your feedback may be featured in a follow-up reader response article.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

