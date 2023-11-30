Tell us what you remember about the Charles Stuart case and its aftermath

For the Globe’s ‘Nightmare in Mission Hill’ series, a team of reporters spent two years re-investigating the 1989 Charles Stuart case, speaking with hundreds of people, and digging up secret grand jury transcripts and audio recordings that have sat unplayed for decades.

Their goal was to reveal the untold story of Mission Hill, the Stuart shooting, and the people who were directly impacted.

As we continue to consider the legacy of the case, the Globe wants to know what you remember about the shooting, its aftermath, and impact.