Man convicted in federal court in Boston of help set up over 300 fake marriages

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2024, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, the statement said.

Engilbert Ulan, 42, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles, was convicted of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud, the U,S, attorney’s office said in a statement. He is the 10th defendant to be convicted in this case, including nine of his co-defendants who pleaded guilty.

A Los Angeles man was convicted in federal court in Boston Thursday of helping run a marriage fraud “agency” that arranged over 300 fraudulent marriages to circumvent immigration laws, the U,S, attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Ulan was arrested with 11 others in April 2022 in connection with a marriage fraud “agency” operated by Marcialito “Mars” Benitez, prosecutors said. Benitez pleaded guilty on Sept. 27, 2023, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024.

Ulan played a key role in running the agency and arranging the marriages between foreign nationals and U.S. citizens, prosecutors said.

One of the foreign nationals lived in Massachusetts, prosecutors said. The agency would charge between $20,000 and $30,000 in cash to prepare and submit false petitions, applications and other documents to substantiate the marriages and secure an adjustment of clients’ immigration statuses.

They would also book appointments to stage fake wedding ceremonies at chapels, parks and other locations, performed by hired online officiants, prosecutors said.

“For many clients, the agency would take photos of undocumented clients and citizen spouses in front of prop wedding decorations for later submission with immigration petitions,” prosecutors said.

The agency operated for about six-years, prosecutors said. Ulan was involved between December 2019 and March 2022,

Ulan worked out of brick-and-mortar offices in Los Angeles with Benitez and other co-conspirators in and around 2019, prosecutors said. He would, among other things, conduct practice interviews with the agency’s clients and their fake spouses for the purpose of preparing the couples to pass required interviews with immigration authorities.

Advertisement

“Ulan coached the sham couples to provide the same, fabricated answers to questions posed during green card interviews and conceal the fraudulent nature of the marriages,” prosecutors said.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in the statement that the group committed a systematic fraud on the U.S. government.

“Marriage fraud is a serious offense that undermines the foundation of our nation’s immigration system,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in the statement. “Mr. Ulan and his co-conspirators not only exploited our immigration system for personal gain, but also compromised the United States’ principles of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens.”

He added that the “swift and decisive enforcement action taken in this case reflects our commitment to preserving the integrity of the immigration process and upholding the values that have defined this nation.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.