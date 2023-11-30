Henry Kissinger’s ties to Harvard University date back to 1947 when he was a star student and then a precocious professor

Kissinger entered Harvard in 1947 and graduated summa cum laude three years later. His 383-page thesis, “The Meaning of History: Reflections on Spengler, Toynbee, and Kant,” gave rise to what became known as the “Kissinger rule,” which limited undergraduate dissertations to less than a third of that length.

Before his storied run as a diplomat and presidential adviser, Henry A. Kissinger, who died Wednesday at the age of 100 , was a Harvard man whose undergraduate thesis earned him widespread acclaim before he later taught government courses at his alma mater, which at times had a complicated relationship with the globetrotting statesman.

The tome also “provides great insight into the foundations of his worldview and his extraordinary career as the nation’s preeminent scholar-practitioner of foreign policy and world order,” says the website of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

According to the site, the thesis, “long acknowledged as a work of great intellectual insight,” examines the “political philosophies and intellectual perspectives that three scholars—Oswald Spengler, Arnold Toynbee, and Immanuel Kant—respectively took towards the role of the individual in shaping the course of history.”

Kissinger also pursued graduate work at Harvard, earning his master’s in 1952, and a doctorate in 1954, becoming an assistant professor of government there that year and a full professor in 1962.

His doctoral thesis, “A World Restored: Metternich, Castlereagh, and the Restoration of Peace, 1812-22,″ became his second book, demonstrating a concern for the international balance of power that would profoundly shape his own diplomatic practices.

In January 1959, the US Junior Chamber of Commerce named the precocious young Harvard professor one of the nation’s “10 most outstanding young men” of the prior year, the Globe reported at the time.

“The Chamber lifted one of its requirements for the award: that the nominee be present at the banquet to receive it- because Prof. Kissinger is in West Germany on an important Government mission,” the Globe reported.

His Harvard graduate students a decade later recalled him foisting a 16-page reading list on them at the start of an academic term, the Globe reported in 1969.

“At Harvard he learned to study power as a principle of order and a means to his own advancement,” said a separate Globe profile in 1971.

But his accolades notwithstanding, Kissinger did not always enjoy a harmonious relationship with Harvard Yard.

After he left in 1969 to become President Nixon’s national security advisor, Harvard faculty and students issued such scathing criticisms of his policies in Vietnam and Cambodia that he turned down every opportunity to return to the school, including his own 50th reunion.

“The blood of dead and homeless Indochinese is on Kissinger’s hands,’’ read an editorial in the Harvard Crimson in 1973, on the eve of his appointment as secretary of state.

But when he returned to campus in April 2012 for a talk, the Harvard students in attendance welcomed Kissinger with rock-star treatment, rushing the stage to shake his hand, take his photo, and get his autograph. Only one protester - who appeared to be about 60 years old - was escorted by police from Kissinger’s talk, the Globe editorial board wrote at the time.

Kissinger told his elite audience in 2012 that every US war since World War II has been waged with great enthusiasm, until people discover their objectives can’t be met. Then the main preoccupation becomes how to manage a withdrawal - the problem of the Vietnam War, as well as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, he said. Kissinger predicted at the time that if the United States acts cooperatively with other nations, especially with China, many future conflicts can be avoided.

He’d been invited back to campus in 2012 by then-Harvard President Drew Faust as part of the university’s 375th birthday celebration.

“Henry Kissinger has played a central role in some of the most consequential U.S. foreign policy matters of the past half-century,” Faust said at the time in a statement posted to the Harvard Gazette, a university publication. “He continues to be a highly influential figure in thinking about global affairs, and he has ties to Harvard that extend back more than 65 years. His visit will provide an important opportunity for a Harvard audience to hear a figure of historic significance reflect on some of the most profound challenges facing the United States and the world.”

Kissinger taught at Harvard from 1954 to 1969, with appointments in the Government Department and the Center for International Affairs, per the 2012 Gazette piece.

He also served as the associate director of the Center for International Affairs between 1957 and 1960, according to a biography posted to the website of the Council on Foreign Relations, which has a research position named for him.

“He served as director of the Harvard International Seminar from 1951 to 1971 and as director of the Harvard Defense Studies Program from 1958 to 1971,” the CFR site says, adding that he took a yearlong leave from his teaching duties at Harvard in the mid 1950s to conduct research at the think tank.

“The resulting book, Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy, was published in 1957 and earned him a national reputation, making it onto the list of national best sellers,” the site says. “Kissinger went on to publish twelve articles in Foreign Affairs before entering government.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.