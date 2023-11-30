Holiday tree brings glowing joy to Boston Common

The tree is a symbol of appreciation for the emergency help Boston provided after two military ships collided in Halifax Harbor in 1917, causing an explosion that killed approximately 2,000 people.

College students, families, and groups of friends strolled through the common in anticipation of the lighting of the 45-foot white spruce, a gift from the government of Nova Scotia.

The annual tree lighting on Boston Common Thursday evening drew a joyous crowd of all ages who rang in the holiday season drinking hot chocolate, munching fried dough, and singing Jingle Bells.

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston for the celebration. At the invitation of Santa Claus, Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson led the crowd in a sing-a-long of Jingle Bells ahead of the 8 p.m. tree lighting.

Advertisement

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston spoke to the crowd at the tree lighting. The Canadian province has donated the tree to Boston for 52 years as a gesture of thanks for the city's emergency response to the devastating Halifax Explosion in 1917. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

The crowd counted down from 10 before the Christmas tree, and other trees lining the paths of the Common and Public Garden, were lit up with strings of colorful lights. A short fireworks display followed, illuminating the sky on a cold night.

“It’s a great way to start the Christmas season,” Asja Abron said, who is celebrating her first holiday season in Boston after moving to the city this summer.

Abron came to the event with her friend, Irene Posaba, who also recently moved to the city.

“I feel like it’s something that feels like a very Boston thing to do,” Posaba said.

She particularly enjoyed the show before the tree lighting, featuring PJ Morton from the band Maroon 5, cast from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” the Flutie Foundation’s Spectrum of Sound choir, and singer O’Sound Lee from Nova Scotia, according to a press release.

Members of the OriginatioN Dance Troupe performed on stage ahead of the 8 p.m. tree lighting Thursday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The celebration was hosted by Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Province of Nova Scotia.

“The Boston Common Tree Lighting has always been a special tradition kicking off Boston’s holiday season, and I’m grateful for Nova Scotia’s generous gift as we continue to honor our enduring friendship,” Wu said in a statement.

Advertisement

Students from nearby colleges also came to the event with friends.

“We’re new students here in Boston, so we’re enjoying getting to know local traditions,” Emma Malardo, a Suffolk University student, said of her and her two friends.

“It just felt so magical in a way,” said Zyra Hung, Malardo’s friend and Suffolk student.

Amongst locals were also people who traveled out of state to see the spectacle, including a couple from New Hampshire.

“We’ve seen Rockefeller Center, so we wanted to come and see Boston’s tree lighting,” said Tracy Broderick.

“It was awesome,” said her husband, Joseph Broderick.

Susan Gillies of Winchester, TN (left) and Ginger Long of Huntsville, AL took a selfie with Santa Claus before the start of the 82nd annual Boston Common Tree Lighting Thursday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.