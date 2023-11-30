Roxbury man, 51, allegedly brandished small axe and machete during downtown fight with teens, police say

The officers observed the suspect, Israel Silva, “brandishing a large machete” while allegedly threatening to attack a group of teens as he approached them on foot and challenged them to a fight.

The chaotic incident unfolded around 5:15 p.m. Monday, when officers conducting a drug investigation in the area of Temple Place heard a disturbance playing out some 20 feet away, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 51-year-old Roxbury man for allegedly accosting people downtown with a machete and an axe while in possession of drugs, authorities said.

Police sprang into action, as Silva allegedly whipped out a small axe to supplement the machete, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“The officers quickly abandoned their investigation and rushed in to respond to the disturbance, [and] as the officers were making their approach the suspect stopped and was observed reaching into his right pocket and then brandishing a small axe with his right hand as he held the machete with his left,” the statement said.

The teens, police said, fled “in fear” of the axe and machete-wielding man in their midst.

“The officers confronted the suspect and were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and place the suspect in handcuffs,” police said. “Upon conducting a search of the suspect the officers recovered: 30 individual packets of K-2 Synthetic Marijuana, 16 Suboxone Strips, and a small digital scale.”

Silva was booked on two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon, as well as solo counts of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute, and disorderly conduct, police said.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, and his next court date is slated for Dec. 19, records show.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.