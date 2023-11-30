Man steals ambulance from hospital, leads authorities on chase that ended in crash, police say

Harrison Barjolo, of Spencer, was taken into custody by police and charged with assault and battery on ambulance personnel, assault and battery on an elder, simple assault and battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, as well as other motor vehicle charges, according to a statement by the Gardner Police Department.

A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in Gardner on Wednesday and led police on a chase that ended when he crashed the ambulance, police said.

The wild scene began at approximately 5:40 p.m. when Gardner police dispatch received a call from Heywood Hospital for help after Barjolo allegedly “accessed an ambulance at the hospital and began to drive away with it,” police said in the statement.

Gardner police tried to pull the ambulance over, Barjolo did not stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

During the chase the man struck another vehicle, police said.

“Barjolo continued to flee after striking the vehicle, at which point other agencies also joined the pursuit,” police said. “Barjolo reversed directions and continued to flee, ultimately driving back to Heywood Hospital and crashing the ambulance into the pylons outside the ambulance bay.”

Gardner police said the man then fled into the emergency department where officers took him into custody.

“Currently Barjolo is in police custody and there is no threat to the public,” police said in the statement.

Gardner police said the investigation is ongoing and it’s possible Barjolo could face additional charges.

This is a developing story.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.