Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough came to US ‘seeking the American Dream,’ friend says

“Kethlen was a sweetheart, we’re all in shock with what happened,” Dantas said in a social media message to the Globe on Thursday.

Kethlen Paula Alves Trindade DaRocha, 28, was a hairdresser and had started her own salon in Brazil before moving to the United States while her family kept the shop running, said Junior Dantas, of East Boston, who grew up in the same neighborhood where her family lived in Governador Valadares in Brazil.

A woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in an apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough had come to the United States less than two years ago “seeking the American Dream” and to help support her family in Brazil, a family friend said.

On Wednesday shortly after 10 a.m., Marlborough police responded to a report of a shooting at DaRocha’s home on Rice Street where she lived with two women who were also from the same neighborhood in Governador Valadares. One of her roommates has a 9-year-old son who also lives with them, Dantas said.

Dantas said her roommates, who he is close with, told him what happened at their home on the day she was killed.

When officers arrived, they found DaRocha and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Marlon Moreira Costa, dead from gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Authorities say Costa threatened DaRocha at his home on Tuesday night. Dantas said the couple, who had broken up and gotten back together a couple of times over the past few months, had a fight that night.

The next morning, Costa drove DaRocha back to her house, Dantas said.

“He dropped her off and started threatening her,” Dantas said. “He left for a few minutes after she said he was going to call his mom and the cops.”

Costa returned with a gun and asked DaRocha to open the door, Dantas said. DaRocha refused, he said, and Costa found a window with an air conditioning unit and pushed it into the home, allowing him to climb inside.

“One other person in the house tried to stop him, but when she saw the gun she grabbed her own son and jumped out the window after hearing a shot,” Dantas said. Another gunshot followed, he said, and the woman ran to a neighbors house and called 911.

Authorities say Costa allegedly threatened DaRocha “before shooting her and then himself.”

Marlborough police referred questions to the the district attorney’s office, which said in an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. A police report was not available Thursday, the district attorney’s office said.

A friend of DaRocha set up an online fundraiser for her family Wednesday night. It had raised nearly $3,800 as of late Thursday afternoon.

Dantas works for Dignity Memorial and said the company will hold a funeral service for DaRocha at Advantage Funeral Home on Union Street in Framingham on a future date.

“Kethlen was really nice to everyone, always cared about her family and friends, was really vibrant all the time and will be missed forever,” Dantas said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.