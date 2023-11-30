Legislative leaders say they have a long-awaited deal on a key spending bill

They did not immediately provide details of what the deal includes. The chambers had disagreed on language the House passed that would mandate that Governor Maura Healey create state-run overflow shelters for homeless families faced with no other place to go. House officials pushed for the requirement after Healey began limiting the number of families allowed into the shelter system amid a surge of migrants into Massachusetts.

In a joint statement, state Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Senator Michael Rodrigues — the budget chiefs of the House and Senate, respectively — said they are finalizing details of the agreement and expect to file it in the “coming hours to ensure that the House and Senate can act on the report promptly and send it to the Governor.”

Weeks after talks stalled ahead of their holiday break, Massachusetts legislative leaders said Thursday that they reached a deal on a multibillion-dollar spending bill that is expected to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the state’s struggling emergency shelter system.

The language proved a key sticking point in legislators’ closed-door talks over what’s expected to be a $2.8 billion bill. Senate leaders had touted allowing Healey the flexibility to decide how to spend a $250 million infusion that both chambers included in their bills at a time when her administration was already scrambling to set up temporary overflow sites.

That included a move by state officials to use conference rooms in the state transportation building in Boston, where officials last week set up green cots and pop-up playpens to become a congregate shelter site for up to 25 families.

Pressure has been mounting for weeks on the Legislature to act after they closed out their final formal session of the year on Nov. 15 without a final bill.

The package was expected to include nearly $400 million to fund raises and other changes included in union contracts covering tens of thousands of state employees, some of which were agreed to months ago. Without a deal, the state has also been unable to tie up the loose ends on the fiscal year that ended June 30 — a commonplace, and legally required, maneuver that lawmakers have increasingly delayed.

Whether it will actually reach Healey’s desk is unclear. Lawmakers were unable to reach a deal before closing out formal sessions for the year on Nov. 15, meaning any bill will have to pass through an informal session, where a single objection can stall legislation.

That possibility has empowered the super-minority GOP caucus in both the Senate and the House, with the latter signaling it could block it.

House Republicans, frustrated by what Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones called a lack of “reforms” in the legislation to stem the flow of migrants into the shelter system, said they “strongly oppose” passing the multibillion-dollar package outside of a formal session, where lawmakers can take a roll call vote.

In a statement before the deal was brokered, Jones said it appears the six-person negotiating committee has yet to meet, or respond to requests from the GOP caucus, instead relying on private talks between Democratic leaders to reach an agreement.

“We’ve got to have that supp budget done,” Healey said in a GBH radio appearance Monday. “I’m anxious to sign something, and I just hope it comes soon because people need it.”

So does the shelter system, officials have said. For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed shelter under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But earlier this month, the state’s emergency assistance shelter program — which serves families with children and pregnant adults — instituted a new cap of 7,500 families, no longer guaranteeing children, women, and others a place to stay.

The Healey administration has warned that the state was quickly running through its $325 million shelter budget, and had estimated roughly 1,000 families were entering the system each month before Healey imposed the cap.

It’s also not clear how long the current funding could last. State officials had previously said that if they had not limited the number of families in the system — and it received no other funding — they expected the state to exhaust its shelter funds by Jan. 13.

With the limit breached, state officials began pushing families to a newly created wait list, where they’ll linger for an unknown amount of time. There were 7,533 families in emergency shelters, including state-subsidized hotels and motels, as of Wednesday, according to the most recent data available one. Officials said that 91 other families were on the wait-list as of Monday, and are being placed as units open.

The shelter funding language the House had passed specifies that $50 million of the funding must go toward creating a state-funded overflow site for waitlisted families. It also would require that overflow sites must open within 30 days; should the state fail to do so, a 7,500-family limit that Healey set would be “revoked” until the sites are up.

An armed guard stands in front of a conference room doorway at the state transportation building, which will serve as an emergency shelter for migrant families. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The state has seeded the United Way of Massachusetts with $5 million it could spread to faith-based groups and other local organizations to set up overnight sites for families on the waiting list. The organization has so far announced awarding one grant to Catholic Charities Boston, which last week stood up a site that can host up to 27 families, or roughly 81 people.

But House leaders have criticized Healey for lacking a formal plan on where to shelter families who are moved to the wait-list. House Speaker Ron Mariano last week called the state’s decision to set up a site in its transportation headquarters as “emblematic” of the need for overflow options.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

