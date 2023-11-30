State trooper who shot and killed gunman at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital identified

New Hampshire State Trooper Nathan Sleight was identified Thursday as the officer who shot and killed the gunman who opened fire in the lobby of a state-run psychiatric facility on Nov. 17, according to the state attorney general’s office.
The gunman, John Madore, 33, killed Bradley Haas, a security officer at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.
Sleight has about 11 years of law enforcement experience, Formella’s office said.
An ongoing investigation indicates that Sleight’s actions were legally justified under New Hampshire law and “very likely prevented further injuries or loss of life,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The exact circumstances of the incident, including the death of Haas, who was shot by Madore, remain under investigation, the statement said.
The final report regarding Sleight’s use of deadly force will be released when the investigation is complete, Formella’s office said.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.