State trooper who shot and killed gunman at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital identified

New Hampshire State Trooper Nathan Sleight was identified Thursday as the officer who shot and killed the gunman who opened fire in the lobby of a state-run psychiatric facility on Nov. 17, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The gunman, John Madore, 33, killed Bradley Haas, a security officer at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.

Sleight has about 11 years of law enforcement experience, Formella’s office said.