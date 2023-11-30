SJC orders new trial for man convicted of slaying behind Mattapan barbershop

Justice Elspeth P. Cypher said that Superior Court Judge Christine M. Roach wrongly undermined Shakespeare’s defense by ruling that the grand jury testimony of Mark Edwards would not be read to jurors. Defense attorney James Greenberg asserted that Edwards was the actual shooter and his testimony would strengthen that contention, the decision said.

In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Judicial Court ordered a new trial for Shakespeare, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Marcus Hall. In June 2016, Hall, 31, was shot five times behind a Mattapan barbershop while his 4-year-old son was sitting in a barber’s chair.

William O. Shakespeare might be a free man today if the words of a dead man were shared with jurors who convicted him of first-degree murder in 2018, the state’s highest court ruled Thursday.

“That Edwards was the shooter rather than [Shakespeare] was the central claim of the defense,” Cypher wrote. “It was crucial for the jury to hear the testimony in order to assess Edwards’s capacity as a potential third-party culprit.”

Edwards, who was seen on surveillance video behind the barbershop around the time Hall was killed, could not take the witness stand because he was killed in 2017, the court said.

Cypher noted that courts historically require witnesses to appear in person and their information is considered hearsay if they are not available. But there is an exception if the person has died, the court ruled.

Edwards also lied when he said he wasn’t at the barbershop at the time of the killing, the court ruled.

“We conclude that it was an error to prohibit counsel from introducing Edwards’s grand jury testimony and that such error was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cypher wrote. “As a result, we must reverse all the defendant’s convictions.”

The court also overturned Shakespeare’s convictions on illegal gun possession charges because they were inextricably connected to the murder charge.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said it is reviewing the decision. Shakespeare’s appellate lawyer could not be reached for comment Thursday.

After Shakespeare’s conviction, the boy’s mother delivered a victim impact statement, telling the court her son becomes distressed whenever family members trim his hair, a ritual he had shared with Hall.

“He’s screaming … no matter who does it,” the child’s mother said. “It’s like death all over again, or him watching his father die all over again.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.