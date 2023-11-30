Three individuals try to enter two Lowell schools, latest such incidents at Mass. schools in recent weeks, authorities say

“We take these incidents very seriously and immediately reported them to the Lowell Police Department, which is actively investigating these matters while increasing patrols of the schools,” administrators wrote in the letter that was sent to parents when Wednesday. “This is a reminder that no one will be admitted to any Lowell Public Schools building without proper identification and a legitimate reason to enter the building.”

The incidents are part of a worrying trend that led the Boston FBI to alert Massachusetts superintendents after a series of events in November when men who appeared to be in their 20s attempted to enter schools, officials said Thursday.

Three “unauthorized individuals” tried to enter two Lowell schools on Wednesday but were denied access by staff members following safety protocols, according to a letter from Lowell Public School administrators.

The Lowell incidents took place days after the Boston office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Nov. 20 alerted the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, that similar incidents took place in three different school districts earlier in November.

The three school districts were not identified.

In those incidents, a man or men who appeared to be in their 20s posed as a utility employee, or were seen taking photos of a school, according to the superintendents association. In one case, an individual was in a school after classes had ended.

“We received a call from the Boston office of the FBI over the weekend indicating that there have been several unusual and suspicious events over the past two weeks where men with similar profiles have been intercepted either attempting to get into schools and in one case was in the school building late in the day taking pictures,” the Superintendents Association wrote to its members.

“In each event when confronted the individuals had no good reason for their presence,” the association continued.

According to the association, the FBI said the incidents took place at three different schools, and that two of the incidents took place after classes had ended for the day.

The FBI reached out to the superintendents association and, separately, to police chiefs statewide.

“The FBI has issued an alert to all local police chiefs and asked that we share this message with superintendents: ‘Please be vigilant and ensure proper measures are in place at schools in your communities. Please make sure schools know to contact local police or the FBI if there is any indication of suspicious activity similar to these incidents,’ ” according to the superintendents’ association statement.

Thomas Scott, co-executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said Thursday the group has been in contact with law enforcement agencies about public safety matters for many years. But, he could not recall another instance where the issue being raised involved this type of behavior.

Scott said the notice was sent as a way to reinforce the importance of security measures in public schools.

“It was more of just a way to say, ‘Let’s ensure that everything we’ve worked on is in place, and things are being done to maximize security in schools,’ " he said.

Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the Boston office of the FBI, said in a statement Thursday that the law enforcement agency will not share the contents of security warnings shared with law enforcement or other government agencies.

“Our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products. As part of the continuous dialogue with our law enforcement partners, the FBI routinely shares information to assist law enforcement in protecting the communities they serve. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement,” she wrote.









