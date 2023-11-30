University of Maine system to waive tuition for relatives of those killed in Lewiston shooting

More than 80 people could have tuition and fees waived through the program. Those who were injured and spouses and children of those who were killed are eligible, officials said.

Those injured in the Oct. 25 shootings and family members of the 18 people killed will be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree through any of Maine’s public universities for free, and a new fund has been established to defray their other educational expenses, including room, board, and books, officials said in a statement .

Maine’s public universities will provide free tuition to survivors of the Lewiston mass shootings and the families of those killed, officials said Wednesday.

The average cost of in-state tuition and fees is $10,196, officials said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy, and the system’s board of trustees made the announcement Wednesday. In addition to the tuition waiver, a Lewiston Strong Scholarship Fund has been created to help cover the additional costs of attending college.

“I thank the University of Maine System for establishing the Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver and Scholarship Fund, which will ensure that the cost of higher education will never be a barrier for those directly impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston,” Mills said in a statement. “Through their boundless generosity, Maine people are demonstrating that our state will stand by those who were injured and the families of those who were killed in the months, years and decades to come.”

Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army Reservist, killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Lewiston in the worst mass shooting in the state’s history. Card was later found dead.

Officials are seeking donations to the scholarship fund, which will give preference to those eligible for the tuition waiver.

“Those who meet the eligibility requirements for the waiver will receive preference for any funds raised through that scholarship, but if we are fortunate to raise more funds than are needed to support that group, we hope to help with the college costs of others impacted by the shooting, for example, those who were present at the two shooting sites, but were not injured and did not lose loved ones,” Samantha Warren, a spokesperson for the University of Maine System, said by email.

Malloy said the university system believes that the best way to honor the shooting victims is “to ensure their loved ones can easily access postsecondary education and opportunity.”

“Beyond unimaginable grief, we know there is also overwhelming anxiety about financial and other responsibilities for those directly impacted, especially for those who are suddenly single parents or who were physically injured because of this horrific mass shooting,” Malloy said. “Our hope is that by committing to cover these college costs, it will alleviate one of the many burdens these families are now unfortunately facing and make it easier for them to rebuild their lives and our community.”

The UMaine Foundation and the University of Southern Maine Foundation are both accepting donations toward the Lewiston Strong Scholarship Fund, officials said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.