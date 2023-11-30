Woman seriously injured after piece of metal crashes through windshield on Route 20 in Weston

“Honestly, on scene we thought that we were going to have a fatality,” Linehan said in an interview Thursday night. “This operator is extremely lucky. Everybody is lucky.”

The woman, 35, slammed on her brakes, causing a car traveling behind her to rear-end her vehicle. She was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of a severe head laceration, Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan said.

A woman suffered a serious head injury after a piece of metal lying in the middle of Route 20 in Weston suddenly went airborne and crashed through her windshield, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. near the police station on the Boston Post Road By-pass. Officers arrived to find the woman seriously injured and the windshield significantly damaged, Linehan said.

A woman who was riding in the back seat showed police the piece of metal and indicated it had come through the windshield, the chief said.

“There was a slight language barrier there for a few moments before we could get a Portuguese speaking officer down there,” Linehan said. “But we did it in relatively short order.

While police investigated, a driver approached to say his car had struck something in the roadway and had a flat tire, Linehan said.

The car was about 50 yards east of the crash site, he said.

Police believe the man’s car struck the object, causing it to go up into the airborne, he said.

Route 20 is heavily traveled, and Linehan said that he does not think the metal was on the roadway for too long. The metal may have come from the undercarriage of a truck, he said.

The crash in under investigation, Linehan said









