Latino disproportionality in DCF points to need for language access, cultural competency

Latino children like Cruz’s are 2.9 times more likely than non-Hispanic white children to have an open case with DCF and 2.5 times more likely to be removed from their home, according to DCF’s 2022 annual report . Latino and Hispanic children make up 19.4 percent of the state’s children, yet they encompass 33.9 percent of open cases and 32.4 percent of children placed outside their home — in foster care, group homes, or with relatives. In fiscal 2022, DCF was involved with around 41,200 children, of whom just under 14,000 identified as Hispanic or Latino.

When the Department of Children and Families took Maritza Cruz’s two children after she had a physical altercation with her teenage son, the Worcester resident told the Globe , she often struggled to understand caseworkers who did not speak Spanish. She lost her job because she had to attend DCF-related meetings and court hearings. Her children were ultimately returned, but her 11-year-old daughter remains traumatized six years later, Cruz said.

Massachusetts has the biggest overrepresentation of Latino children in its foster care system of any state, according to data compiled by Child Trends, a national child-focused research institution.

To better address these disparities, DCF needs to provide adequate language services, employ a diverse workforce, and have strong training in cultural competency for its employees and for mandated reporters, professionals like teachers and doctors who are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect. Cultural competency refers to knowledge about how cultural factors might affect parenting decisions or a child’s needs.

DCF involvement is not always bad for a child. If DCF saves a child from abuse, that is a good thing. Yet the vast majority of DCF cases are about neglect, a broad category that can be difficult to define and to distinguish from conditions created by poverty. And DCF involvement carries its own harms. Children are traumatized when they are separated from their families and can suffer more if they are moved between multiple placements. Parents face difficulties complying with DCF requirements. Some may avoid seeking needed assistance from social service agencies if they fear losing their child. Children in foster care face worse educational outcomes and a higher risk of criminal justice involvement.

There is no evidence Latino children are more likely to be maltreated at home, although the Office of the Child Advocate notes that Latino families are disproportionately likely to experience poverty and trauma, which raise the risk of maltreatment.

There are indications that the problem is not with Latino families but with DCF’s ability to appropriately serve them. Latino families may face language barriers and problems with the cultural competency of both DCF and mandated reporters.

“Systemic racism as well as the particular language barriers many Latino families face can lead to over-reporting and absolutely contribute to disparities in our child welfare system,” said Ari Fertig, a spokesperson for Massachusetts Child Advocate Maria Mossaides.

State data show the disparity is first introduced through mandated reporting, with Hispanic/Latino children more likely than white children to be reported for suspicion of abuse or neglect.

Susan Elsen, senior child welfare staff attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, said mandated reporters often report situations that are not abuse or neglect but relate to poverty or a lack of knowledge of how to help a struggling family. For example, a school official might flag a child who is frequently late because the family moved to a far-away shelter or who is wearing summer clothes in winter. Elsen said the issue is compounded if DCF does not appropriately screen reports.

Those are hard judgement calls for mandated reporters, though, who can face criminal liability or professional consequences if they fail to report abuse or neglect, and may have to contend with situations in which parental choices may be rooted in poverty yet also be genuinely neglectful. Mossaides’s office took a positive step in creating new training materials for mandated reporters, including a module specifically for educators, which were released in August. Her intent is to reduce racial bias and improve the quality of reports, though it is too soon to know if the training is effective.

But any larger-scale reconsideration of the mandated reporter system has stalled. After high-profile accounts of sexual abuse by coaches called attention to the fact that Massachusetts’ mandated reporter law excludes coaches and college officials, the Legislature formed a commission to examine the issue. But that commission was unable to reach a consensus, after a proposal to expand who is a mandated reporter and update definitions of abuse and neglect clashed with concerns about racial bias and harm to poor families.

Once a family is involved with DCF, the agency needs to ensure non-English speaking families are provided with interpreters and translated documents — which the agency has not always done well. As CommonWealth noted in 2021, a finding echoed in the Globe story, there is also a need for more cultural knowledge — for agency staff who understand things like the way Latino families might be more comfortable relying on extended family or community members to watch a child. Gaining this knowledge involves training staff and hiring diverse staff who can use their knowledge to inform DCF leaders. Around 12 percent of DCF’s staff today is Hispanic or Latino.

It may also be worth investigating new screening methods. Nassau County, N.Y., for example, pioneered a system that has spread to other jurisdictions where child removal decisions are made by a committee of child welfare workers who do not know the child’s race.

More broadly, Latino families have high poverty rates, and regardless of their race, all struggling families brought to DCF’s attention need to be connected to resources that can help them keep their families intact. If a family needs help feeding, housing, clothing, or providing health care for their child, that’s what child welfare work should be all about.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.