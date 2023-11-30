Seeking new funding source to adapt to and mitigate climate change

Re “Insurers are making the world uninsurable and unlivable” by Bill McKibben and “How the home insurance industry can ensure climate-resilient policies” by Jonathan Hakim and Charlie Sidoti: We appreciate the focus in the Nov. 20 op-eds on the insurance sector as an important partner and lever for transformations needed to address climate change.

Another solution would be establishing a new source of funding by enacting the proposed measure in the Legislature “An act establishing sustainable and equitable funding for climate change adaptation and mitigation.” This bill would place a fee on property and real estate insurance that would be dedicated to equitably supporting community-driven solutions for residents and communities that address the causes and impacts of climate change.