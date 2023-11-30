Bid to move USPS facility and expand South Station has potential

I am supportive in principle of the plan to move the US Postal Service’s Boston facility from its site adjacent to South Station (“Amtrak joins push to relocate USPS and expand South Station,” Chesto Means Business, Business, Nov. 15), but like so many things, the devil is in the details. While not directly related, I hope that the planned expansion of South Station doesn’t do anything to preclude a future North-South Rail Link, a concern, Jon Chesto notes, that is shared by Representative Seth Moulton among others. I would like to see both projects happen simultaneously along with a corresponding expansion of North Station, but I’ll take whatever we can get. Persuading the post office to move would at least be progress.

As for where it would go, the potentially soon-to-be vacant Gillette plant in South Boston would seem an ideal location for the mail sorting facility. It would keep those jobs in the city while preventing more truck traffic on Route 128 or Interstate 495 if the facility were to relocate to the suburbs.