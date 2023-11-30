scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Outraged over shooting of three Palestinian students in Vt.

Updated November 30, 2023, 17 minutes ago
A student walked along a sidewalk on Nov. 27 outside the multiunit white apartment house where Jason Eaton, 48, was staying when he allegedly shot three college students of Palestinian descent passing by in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.Hasan Jamali/Associated Press

Re “Three Palestinian students shot in Vt.” (Metro, Nov. 27): The facts, as we know them from the police report, speak loudly. Three young men from war-ravaged Palestinian territories — lifelong friends enjoying a holiday break from their respective US colleges — are shot while out walking near the University of Vermont allegedly by a local Burlington man apparently for no reason other than what they wore and how they talked.

America, shame on you.

Howard Scott

Pembroke


In what I deem the unlikely event that this despicable shooting proves not to be a hate crime by legal definition, it is nonetheless, by my personal definition, as hateful a crime as any in which one human being guns down another. It should be punishable to the maximum degree.

Andy Spiegel

Winchester

