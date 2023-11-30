Outraged over shooting of three Palestinian students in Vt.

Re “Three Palestinian students shot in Vt.” (Metro, Nov. 27): The facts, as we know them from the police report, speak loudly. Three young men from war-ravaged Palestinian territories — lifelong friends enjoying a holiday break from their respective US colleges — are shot while out walking near the University of Vermont allegedly by a local Burlington man apparently for no reason other than what they wore and how they talked.
America, shame on you.
Howard Scott
Pembroke
In what I deem the unlikely event that this despicable shooting proves not to be a hate crime by legal definition, it is nonetheless, by my personal definition, as hateful a crime as any in which one human being guns down another. It should be punishable to the maximum degree.
Andy Spiegel
Winchester