Re “Between Israelis and Palestinians, a lethal psychological chasm” (News Analysis, Page A4, Nov. 21): Roger Cohen writes about the mutual “terrible hatred” (in the 1956 words of Moshe Dayan) that fuels the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, a hatred fueled by a sense of victimhood. What can those of us on neither side make of this? Each side shows us the deaths of their children to make us understand and share their outrage — of course, we do — and to make us understand and share their belief that the deaths of the other side’s children are the unavoidable result of a necessary response — of course, we can’t.

“Your atrocity justifies my atrocity” is perverse logic seen over and over again all over the world since the beginning of human history. It’s not new and it’s not unique to this conflict. Once it takes hold, it ensures that only haters and warmongers can remain in power on both sides. Perpetuating the cycle of hatred and outrage is job security. These sorts of leaders benefit the leaders of the other side more than they benefit their own people.