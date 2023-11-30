Conservatives renew their attack on the Voting Rights Act

Days before Thanksgiving, a Missouri-based federal appeals court panel held that private individuals and groups have no ability to sue under Section 2 of the landmark civil rights law, which bars racially discriminatory voting practices and procedures. The ruling by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel held that only the Justice Department possesses such enforcement power.

While most Americans were focused on their turkeys and pies last week, some conservative federal judges were carving up something else: the remnants of the Voting Rights Act. And it’s a plate that at least two members of the Supreme Court’s majority would be happy to tuck into.

How does that square with the fact that the vast majority of successful Section 2 cases have been brought by private parties, like registered voters, and groups, like the NAACP, and only a fraction were filed by US attorneys general? It doesn’t. But that didn’t stop Trump appointee Judge David R. Stras from ruling how he ruled.

Then, one day after Thanksgiving, an Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel tossed out a Voting Rights Act challenge to an at-large election scheme. While the case involved a Georgia state utility commission, whose five members are elected statewide rather than by district, the impact can be much more far-reaching. At-large election schemes are a favored voter suppression tool because, as the Supreme Court noted in 1982, they “tend to minimize the voting strength of minority groups by permitting the political majority to elect all representatives” of a statewide body. Imagine if state legislatures were elected that way. Under the reasoning of fellow Trump-appointee Judge Steven Grimberg, they could be.

“This is a classic example of a structure that can, and often does, dilute the voting strength of racial minorities,” Brenda Wright, special litigation and policy counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, told me. “And they have been challenged successfully in dozens and dozens of cases over the years.”

How? By private litigants under Section 2. See how that works?

Both rulings not only fly in the face of more than a half century of precedent, but they also represent a new line of attack by conservative litigants and judges bent on shredding our democracy by weakening the power of the electorate — or at least certain segments of it.

These cases did not come out of thin air. They are fights two conservative Supreme Court justices openly picked. And when the appeals land at the high court’s door, if those two justices persuade a few of their conservative colleagues, it could represent the court’s biggest reversal since — well, since just over a year ago with the death of Roe v. Wade. Precedent ain’t what it used to be.

But back to voting rights. The line of attack on the private right of action is rooted in a short concurring opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch in the 2021 ruling that toughened the evidentiary standards for challengers under Section 2. As if the majority’s ruling wasn’t damaging enough for voting rights, Gorsuch went a step farther, wondering out loud if the private right of action under the law even existed — an issue no one, including the parties in the case, had even brought up.

Then, earlier this year, Justice Clarence Thomas picked up what Gorsuch was putting down. Dissenting from the court’s ruling that Alabama’s congressional maps were an illegal racial gerrymander, Thomas not only echoed Gorsuch’s skepticism that a private right of action exists under Section 2 but also declared stare decisis to be no barrier to scuttling voting rights rulings he thinks are wrong.

Conservative litigants, like the Honest Elections Project, created by judicial activist Leonard Leo, heard the justices’ signals. That group filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the 8th Circuit case casting the private right of action as not only unauthorized but also “misused” to the point of eroding the public’s trust in elections.

Galling hypocrisy aside, the fact that this issue is on the radar of Leo — the guy behind not only the blizzard of Trump-era conservative judicial appointments but also the ethics-defying jet-setting habits of justices that came to light in recent months — means a long game is at play. And the constitutional right to have every vote counted is in danger.

It should serve as a red alert to every American who believes in protecting democracy: Voting rights are on the ballot. Not just in the upcoming presidential race but also in congressional elections, since senators advise, consent to (and sometimes block) judicial nominees, and legislators in both chambers of Congress have the ability — dare I say the responsibility — to heal the wounded Voting Rights Act through legislation.

Americans should vote like their democracy depends on it, because it does.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.