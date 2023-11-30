Bills linebacker Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman, Dallas police say

It said Miller then told her to leave and, when she tried to retrieve her laptop and cell phone, Miller began pushing her, continuing to tell her to “get out.” She yelled “Stop. I’m pregnant” repeatedly, according to the report, and when the pushing caused her to fall into a chair, Miller put one hand on her neck and held it for 3 to 5 seconds.

According to the police report, a preliminary investigation of a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday determined that Miller, 34, and the woman got into a verbal argument. The report said the suspect became “visibly angry” when the woman left the room, went into the office in their apartment and slammed the door behind her.

Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The report said Miller threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, pulled a chunk of her hair out and threw her on the couch and put both hands around her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller.

The Bills, who have a bye this week, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Cardinals cut TE Ertz

The Cardinals released veteran tight end Zach Ertz, clearing the way for the rapidly-improving Trey McBride to assume the starting role.

Ertz, 33, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent the past five games on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He returned from an ACL tear in 2022 and played in seven games this season with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Even if Ertz had returned from his most recent injury, he would have likely lost playing time to McBride, a second-year player who has emerged as one of the bright spots in a tough season. The Cardinals have a 2-10 record.

Ertz spent the first 7½ seasons of his career with the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season and played well, with 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just 11 games.

Rodgers on comeback: ‘Why not?’

Aaron Rodgers was leaned back in a chair at a board room table in the Jets’ facility surrounded by a dozen local reporters when a simple question jumpstarted the conversation.

Why even attempt to come back this season?

“Why?” the quarterback asked incredulously. “Do you know my history? It’s never been a ‘why try?’ It’s why not?”

Rodgers fully intends to play again this season and he hasn’t ruled out being back in a few weeks. The four-time NFL MVP has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles’ tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets Sept. 11.

He said he cried for most of the 24 hours after getting hurt, but quickly pivoted to plotting his return.

“From Sept. 12 on, my goal was to come back to the practice field and try to play,” Rodgers said Thursday. “Obviously, that was contingent on my health and also our team being in position to make a run.”

Rodgers returned to practice Wednesday — the three-month anniversary of his surgery — but sat out Thursday, a light day in his rehabilitation. The Jets have 21 days to activate Rodgers from the injured reserve list or he’ll be sidelined the rest of the season.

The latter is not an option in Rodgers’ mind right now.

“Nobody said, ‘You can do this,’” he said. “And I basically just said, ‘Stop me from hurting myself, but I’m going to push this as far as I can and when we push it to the edge, we’ll stop.’”

He said he’s not yet close to being able to play and acknowledged he won’t be 100 percent healthy if he returns less than four months after surgery. He added it “wouldn’t make sense” to rush his return if the Jets (4-7) are out of the playoff hunt.