Bruins halt three-game skid by blanking toothless Sharks

Boston (15-4-3) got back on the winning track thanks to goals from Danton Heinen, Jake DeBrusk, and Pavel Zacha, and a sterling bounce-back effort from Jeremy Swayman (28 saves) between the pipes.

The Bruins snapped their three-game losing streak by shutting out the toothless San Jose Sharks, 3-0, Thursday night at TD Garden.

This was not a shark sighting New Englanders from Boothbay to the Bourne Bridge needed to worry about.

San Jose (5-16-2) still has yet to post a win on the road this season.

The sloppy stick play from Monday night spilled over into the first period as the Bruins continued to lack sharpness on their passes.

Advertisement

Fabian Zetterlund picked one off David Pastrnak’s stick and raced down the slot for the first Grade A chance of the game, but Swayman snuffed it.

DeBrusk had the home team’s first good chance when Pastrnak sent him in alone. DeBrusk got to the doorstep, but Bruin killer Mackenzie Blackwood put the clamps on his backhander.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Charlie McAvoy brought the late-arriving crowd to its feet with a steal and rush, but again Blackwood was equal to the task.

William Eklund made a nice poke check on Charlie Coyle at center ice, but in his rush to secure the puck he hooked Coyle, giving Boston the first power play of the night.

The top unit couldn’t break into the Sharks’ end and after just 38 seconds coach Jim Montgomery pulled the first unit. The replacements couldn’t muster much, either.

Heinen made a nice swipe and sent in Matt Poitras, but the rookie center ran out of time and space and failed to get off a quality shot.

Pastrnak nearly broke the ice with a nice wraparound attempt, but Blackwood dropped his pad and pinned it against the post.

Boston killed San Jose’s lone power play of the period (Jakub Lauko for tripping) and used the momentum to carry the play for the final two minutes of the scoreless session.

Advertisement

The Bruins got on the board early in the second when Poitras went spin-o-rama and dished to Heinen, who one-touched a dart past Blackwood for the 1-0 lead, Boston’s first since Thanksgiving eve in Florida.

Poitras nearly doubled the lead on a two-on-one with Heinen, but Blackwood handled his wicked wrister.

Some quick passing allowed the Bruins to extend their lead to 2-0.

Brandon Carlo picked off a pass and shuffled the puck to Pastrnak, who tapped it to Zacha. The center took two strides and put a pass on DeBrusk’s stick. The speedy winger got behind the defense and sneaked a nifty backhander under Blackwood’s pads.

Things got a little edgy toward the end of the second when Poitras took a high stick from Kyle Burroughs and then in the same sequence was boarded from behind by Givani Smith.

Derek Forbort decked Smith in retaliation and was given a roughing minor. Forbort glared at Smith while both were in the box, but they chose not to reengage when they were freed.

Trent Frederic was not so forgiving.

The big Bruins winger took on Smith, and after absorbing a few early blows, he took down the 6-foot-4-inch, 232-pound Smith with a flurry of haymakers.

The rough stuff continued late in the period when McAvoy was handed a boarding penalty for pasting Mario Ferraro. After that whistle, Brad Marchand (roughing, fighting) went toe-to-toe with Zetterlund (fighting), giving San Jose a five-on-three it would carry into the third.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.