Sharks at Bruins: Boston has a chance to halt its losing skid against bottom-feeding Sharks

San Jose, meanwhile, has been firmly planted at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings throughout this season.

A three-game losing streak during which Boston allowed 17 goals didn’t change the Bruins’ place in the standings, but coach Jim Montgomery said that if his team keeps sliding, “changes will be made.”

The Bruins’ spot at the top of the Atlantic Division looks more precarious than it has all season.

Last time these teams faced off, the Bruins were in a similar position. The Bruins were 2-0 to start the season, but Montgomery wasn’t happy with his team’s energy, and he ran them through wind sprints in practice during a mid-October trip to the West Coast. Boston rebounded from its slumber with a 3-1 win over San Jose.

The Sharks’ goalie rotation features Mackenzie Blackwood (3-9-2, 3.60 GAA, .902 save percentage) and Kaapo Kahkonen (2-6-0, 4.12, GAA, .889 save percentage).

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -480. O/U: 7.5.

Bruins: 14-4-3 (1st in Atlantic)

Sharks: 5-15-2 (8th in Pacific)

Stat of the day: In their last 10 games, the Bruins have allowed 34 goals, half of which came across their last three.

Notes: Goalie Jeremy Swayman, pulled after yielding a second goal only 5:38 into the second period against the Blue Jackets, will be back in net against the Sharks. ... In losses to Detroit, the Rangers, and Columbus, the Bruins were outscored, 17-8, including a 4-2 disparity in power-play goals. They never once took a lead in any of the games, trailing for 132:39 of the 180 minutes (just a tick below 75 percent). ... Brad Marchand has gone without a goal over the last seven games. ... San Jose’s Tomas Hertl has five points in four games with one goal and four assists. ... The Sharks are 2-2-1 in their last five games and are coming off a 2-1 win over Washington on Monday night.

