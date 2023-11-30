Danton Heinen’s versatility has become an asset for Bruins

It’s just about impossible to tell where the versatile, veteran Bruins winger is going to be from game to game.

In search of a reliable and responsible winger (on either side) to jump on to one of the top scoring lines? Just tap Heinen on the shoulder.

How about a sturdy and strong penalty killer? Yup, send in No. 43.

It’s been quite a hockey journey for the eight-year NHL player — and that’s just this season. Signed to a professional tryout agreement right before camp, Heinen battled his way through the summer, the exhibition schedule, and the first eight games of the regular season — including a week on the West Coast — before landing a contract.

Since then, he’s landed on just about every spot in the lineup. His patience may have been tested, but his faith never wavered.

“To be honest, I mean it sounds cliché, but it’s just kind of day by day, you don’t know what the next day is going to bring. All you can do is control what you can control, and I just have belief that it’s going to work out,” Heinen said following Thursday’s morning skate. “The whole time you really, really want to be a part of it because of how special it is to be a Bruin. So, the whole process is kind of just believing, and just kind of day by day, and it’s kind of what I’m trying to keep with that mind-set.”

In Thursday night’s tilt with the Sharks, Heinen found himself on the second line with rookie Matt Poitras at center and Brad Marchand on the left side.

Heinen doesn’t necessarily alter his style when he gets new linemates, he just tries to stick with what works best for him.

“I think, just complement those guys any way I can,” Heinen said. “Obviously [they’re] high-skilled guys and offensive guys, so yeah, I don’t think I try to change too much, just complement them in any way I can.”

It’s been a steady surge for Heinen, who entered with one goal and 4 points in his last five games. The production was a big reason Jim Montgomery moved him up the lineup.

“What we’ve seen from him is a guy who is playing the right way. He’s reloading well and he’s winning [battles],” the coach said. “We keep track of 50-50 battles and he’s someone that’s winning at a 64 percent level, so we’re getting the puck. He’s ending plays and we’re going the other way. Or he is keeping pucks alive in the offensive zone, and he’s made a lot of good offensive plays, either support plays usually, and he’s becoming more primary as he’s trying to, we’ve encouraged him to use his shot more and he’s done that more in the last five games.”

Winning those puck battles is something that Heinen has made a point of emphasis.

“It hasn’t always been that way, but I think I rely on my stick a lot. I think maybe too much in the past, but kind of trying to get better at getting body position, getting my body in there and then relying on my stick to win it,” he said. “So, a little bit of both there and something I keep on trying to improve on.”

Montgomery, who coached Heinen at Denver University, said his versatility has been a cornerstone of his success.

“He’s a complementary support player, so it is really valuable because I feel he can play with anyone, anywhere, and he can obviously help any center,” Montgomery said.

Where it all began

Charlie Coyle was tapped to lead the post-practice stretch, and some of his teammates might have wondered why. The answer? Coyle was a first-round draft pick of the Sharks back in 2010. He never suited up in the teal and black, however, as he was traded to the Wild in 2011. “People tend to forget. I kind of forgot,” Coyle said with a laugh . . . Oskar Steen and Ian Mitchell were Boston’s healthy scratches . . . Another reminder that Patrice Bergeron will lace them up for the Boston Bruins Alumni team for the first time Saturday at Warrior Arena. The Bruins legends will take on the Warrior for Life Fund All-Stars at 4 p.m. in the Chief Special Operator Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Game. For tickets and information go to bostonbruinsalumni.com/tickets or warriorforlifefund.org . . . Song of the night: “Sally MacLennane,” by The Pogues.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.