Justin Marques carries the day for Fairhaven with record-setting performance in Division 6 Super Bowl triumph over Salem

“I think I gave it to him almost every time tonight, and I probably should have given it to him more,” said Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida, who led Falmouth to a Super Bowl in 2016. “He just runs the ball so hard. He was mad at me when we quarterback sneaked [on a failed fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter] down on the goal line, and he’s probably right.

The junior running back rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries, setting a state Super Bowl record for rushing attempts, leading the eighth-seeded Blue Devils to the MIAA Division 6 Super Bowl with a 26-22 victory over third-seeded Salem on Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

“I probably should have [given it to him], and it almost cost us the football game.”

Salem took over at its own 6-yard line, trailing 19-15, but Richie Senna forced a fumble and Colby Correia recovered at the Salem 36. Eight plays later — six of them handoffs to Marques — and the Blue Devils were back in the end zone, leading 26-15 with 3:48 left.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Using the triple option, the Blue Devils (12-1) kept the ball on the ground for 71 of its 73 plays, piling up 371 rushing yards behind an offensive line that was constructed from scratch during the offseason.

In the era of pass-oriented spread offenses, there is still a segment of the team that enjoys running the option.

“I get to kick some guy’s [expletive] a lot,” said left guard Ben Comey. “I’m just firing out, grab ‘em and throw ‘em to the ground. It’s really fun. I love football. I love this team.”

They ran their blocking schemes like a well-oiled machine, over and over and over again — 3, 4, 5 yards at a time. Fairhaven’s offense dominated the time of possession, controlling the ball for 31:02 of the 48 minutes, and longer in the second half (17:19) than Salem had it for the entire game (16:58).

Advertisement

The defense also created problems as Salem (10-3) had three turnovers, two that set up Fairhaven touchdowns, including one in the red zone just before halftime.

In the final two playoff games, Marques carried the ball 90 times and scored nine touchdowns. He finished with 38 touchdowns for the season.

After surpassing the previous Super Bowl record for rushing attempts set by Holyoke’s Cedric Washington with 45 in the 1995 Division 1 West final against Greenfield, Marques said he still had plenty left in his tank.

“I love it. I love being able to give a punch to the other team,” Marques said. “Every time, they all think I’m going to get tired out. I love being able to ground and pound for my team.”

Salem quarterback Corey Grimes was 8-for-18 passing for 160 yards with two TDs and an interception. He hit Albert Pujols for a 15-yard TD with 1:52 remaining to pull within 26-22, but Fairhaven’s Jared Reardon recovered the onside kick and the Blue Devils kneeled out the game at celebrated the school’s first title since 2000.





The Fairhaven football team celebrates its banner achievement after capturing its first MIAA Division 6 Super Bowl title with a 26-22 victory over Salem on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Fairhaven 26, Salem 22

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Fairhaven (12-1) 13 0 6 7 — 26

Salem (10-3) 8 0 7 7 — 22

F — Justin Marques 1 run (kick blocked)

Advertisement

S — Devante Ozuna 2 run (Logan Abboud pass from Corey Grimes)

F — Justin Marques 4 run (Grant Darmofal kick)

S — Quinn Rocco Ryan 73 pass from Corey Grimes (Corey Grimes kick)

F — Justin Marques 49 run (rush failed)

F — Justin Marques 3 run (Grant Darmofal kick)

S — Albert Pujols 15 pass from Corey Grimes (Corey Grimes kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — F, Justin Marques 46-228, Aaron Lague 9-62, Jayce Duarte 9-50, Colby Correia 4-22, William Foster 1-5, Nikko Morris 2-4; S, Devante Ozuna 11-85, Corey Grimes 6-33, Shane Field 5-27.

PASSING — F, Jayce Duarte 1-2—6; S, Corey Grimes 8-18—160, Devante Ozuna 1-1—28.

RECEIVING — F, Jarrod Frates 1-6; S, Quinn Rocco Ryan 5-119, Corey Grimes 1-28, Devante Ozuna 1-26, Albert Pujols 1-15, Shane Field 1-0.



