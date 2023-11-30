King Philip uses a balanced attack in cementing a perfect run with its Division 2 Super Bowl win over Marshfield

KP (13-0) showcased a balanced attack, with senior Tommy McLeish throwing three touchdown passes and sophomore Tallan King rushing for three scores to help the Warriors pull away from Marshfield (9-4) to capture the program’s third state title and first since 2017.

After suffering back-to-back state championship losses to Catholic Memorial, top-seeded KP left no doubt Thursday night with a dominant 42-14 victory over third-seeded Marshfield in the Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH – The third time’s the charm for King Philip.

McLeish completed 11 of 15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with senior tight end Daniel Silveria on touchdown tosses of 7 and 11 yards and hit senior wideout David Holland for a 42-yard TD strike.

Advertisement





Holland (11 carries, 92 yards) helped set the tone for a formidable rushing attack with rushing touchdowns of 1, 23 and 16 yards.

Junior Charlie Carroll scored both of Marshfield’s touchdowns, as he reeled in a 4-yard TD pass from junior QB Tor Maas on the Rams’ opening drive and then added a 2-yard rushing score with 4:13 left in the second quarter. After trailing 21-14 at halftime, Marshfield failed to find the end zone after the intermission.

The victory capped off a dominant season for King Philip, which rolled through the state tournament with victories over Diman RVT (41-0), Winchester (31-3) and Barnstable (41-21) en route to Foxborough.

Marshfield advanced to Thursday’s title game — the program’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2014 — with playoff victories over Plymouth North (56-34), Bishop Feehan (51-24) and Catholic Memorial (52-40).