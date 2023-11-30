MIAA considers football playoff proposal with 11-week regular season, three rounds of play after Thanksgiving

The proposal, if approved, would be targeted for the 2025-26 season. It follows the Connecticut model of 11 regular season weeks, ending on Thanksgiving, followed by three rounds of playoff football in a 10-day span.

Representing the football committee, Shrewsbury athletic director Jay Costa presented the playoff proposal for consideration, asking that a subcommittee be formed to work on questions it creates.

Discussion and debate continued to swirl around a proposal to change the high school football playoff format, as well as potential tweaks to the statewide tournament power ratings system, when the MIAA’s tournament management committee met virtually Thursday morning.

Instead of 16 teams qualifying per division, eight teams would qualify, with a winning record serving as an eligibility requirement.

The adjusted schedule would push the football season back at least five days on an annual basis.

Milton coach Steve Dembowski, the state football coaches representative on the MIAA football committee, said there are a few options to account for that adjustment in terms of the athletic calendar.

While the proposal is designed to create a more equitable experience for football players, committee members expressed concern about equity for other student-athletes. Dedham principal Jim Forrest and Belchertown AD Jen Gouvin wondering about how delaying the winter and spring seasons might affect the motivation of student-athletes in June.

Most TMC members expressed their approval for the proposal. Yet as St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall pointed out, “There are a lot of moving pieces to potentially make it work. I think it’s great, but there’s a lot consider.”

MIAA assistant director Jim Clark provided a presentation on potential adjustments to the power ratings system, which could impact all sports in the statewide format.

The system currently combines strength of schedule with margin of victory, creating a success rate of over 80 percent of higher seeds advancing in statewide tournaments.

Clark demonstrated the formula for adding a component to account for wins and losses, which multiplies the ratio of wins and losses, divided by the total number of games played, by one tenth of the margin of victory cap for a selected sport.

To illustrate with an example: A hockey team with a 15-2-1 record in a sport with a three-goal cap MOV, would have an addition of .2167 added to its final power ratings, the number generated from 15 wins, minus two losses, divided by 18 games, multiplied by .3 (one tenth of the margin of victory).

Opinions were split on the impact of this potential change, with committee chair Shaun Hart, the athletic director at Burlington, stating outright that he believes the additional criteria could hurt the success rate of the formula.

If teams are simply looking for wins, Hart postulated, they could schedule easy opponents to get that additional boost to their rating, instead of scheduling tougher opponents for strength of schedule.

Of course, some schools have their hands tied when it comes to scheduling, said Springfield Central AD Dwayne Early.

The Springfield Central football team went 7-1 with a head-to-head win at Xaverian, yet was seeded seventh and lost a close road game to eventual state champion Xaverian in the state quarterfinals.

Early said it isn’t possible for Springfield to play an independent schedule, so the program has to play league games, negatively impacting its rating no matter the margin of victory.

The same issue befell Everett football (7-1 in the regular season) when the Crimson Tide didn’t even qualify for D1 postseason play due to its weak strength of schedule in the Greater Boston League.

Wellesley AD John Brown warned that continuing with the formula as currently constructed could force programs like Everett to play an independent schedule and could weaken or break up conferences in different sports.

Hart said the best idea might be to pilot the ratings adjustment with football next season, since it has the fewest number of games among all sports. The TMC could vote on that proposal when it meets in two weeks.

Additionally, the TMC will look to tweak how forfeits factor into the power ratings so that a team failing to field a full team will not affect a large percentage of the field in a given sport due to a domino effect that weakens the strength of schedule for every team associated with the forfeiting party.