Patrick Miller (4 TD passes) rallies Milton from slow start with strong finish vs. Walpole to win program’s first Division 3 Super Bowl title

The third-seeded Wildcats (9-4) finally got on the board with 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Miller to Ronan Sammon, the first of two connections between the senior quarterback and sophomore receiver, who wound up topping 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

Trailing by two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Wildcats rang up 42 straight points to leave Walpole in the rearview mirror of their 42-14 victory in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium to secure the program’s first state title, a year after coming up a score short against Wakefield in their championship debut.

FOXBOROUGH — One final detour proved no issue on the road to redemption for the Milton football team.

Milton senior running back Nathan Ehui rushed 29 times for 135 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 1,004 on the season.

Before the first half was out, Miller had established a new program record for single-season touchdown passes at Milton on a 24-yard pass to Sammon with 1:47 left in the second quarter to put the Wildcats in front, 21-14. Miller, Milton’s third different starting quarterback in as many seasons, finished with 33 TD passes to establish a school record, surpassing the previous mark (31) set last fall by Owen McHugh, the quarterback for whom Miller served as an apprentice.

Just 16 seconds after Sammon’s second touchdown catch, Harrison Hinkle came down with a pass deflection — Miller was in coverage at safety for Milton to force the deflection — leading to Hinkle’s 42-yard return for a pick-6 that doubled Milton’s lead at the break, 28-14.

Milton’s Will Renz (No. 87, left) elevates for a 4-yard touchdown grab that helped the Wildcats pull even with Walpole, 14-0, in the first half of the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Will Renz also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Miller in the second quarter, helping to tie the game, 14-14.

Miller threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night with 9:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, connecting with Hinkle on fourth-down 27-yard TD strike to stretch Milton’s lead to 35-14. Luke Hartford added a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left to cap the Wildcats’ 42-point spree..

The fourth-seeded Timberwolves (9-4) were denied a shot at their first Super Bowl title since 2008, falling in what was the second meeting this season between the Bay State Conference Herget foes. Walpole defeated Milton in Week 6 of the regular season, 42-23, to record its first win over the Wildcats since 2014, which snapped Milton’s 5-0 start.

Logan Keyes scored on a 1-yard plunge for the Timberwolves on their second set of the game and Kamari Hughes hauled in a 68-yard strike from Noah Mackenzie, who finished second in Division 3 to Miller in touchdown passes (29), stretching the Walpole lead to 14-0 with 4:58 left in the opener.

Milton’s Super Bowl victory was the first by a Bay State Conference team since the expansion to a statewide postseason format in 2013. Prior to that, Walpole’s 2008 title was the most recent Super Bowl victory by a BSC team.

Milton 42, Walpole 21

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Walpole (9-4) 14 0 0 7 — 21

Milton (9-4) 7 21 0 14 — 42

W — Logan Keyes 1 run (Nick Foynes kick)

W — Kamari Hughes 68 pass from Noah Mackenzie (Nick Foynes kick)

M — Ronan Sammon 11 pass from Patrick Miller (Aidan Rowley kick)

M — Will Renz 4 pass from Patrick Miller (Aidan Rowley kick)

M — Ronan Sammon 24 pass from Patrick Miller (Aidan Rowley kick)

M — Harrison Hinckle 42 interception return (Aidan Rowley kick)

M — Harrison Hinckle 27 pass from Patrick Miller (Aidan Rowley kick)

M — Luke Hartford 10 run (Aidan Rowley kick)

W — Matthew St. Cyr 4 pass from Noah Mackenzie (Nick Foynes kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — M, Nathan Ehui 29-135, Patrick Miller 7-15, Luke Hartford 2-10; W, Logan Keyes 17-79, John Daher 2-12, Noah Mackenzie 3-(-12).

PASSING — M, Patrick Miller 16-26-1-148; W, Noah Mackenzie 16-30-2-209.

RECEIVING — M, Ronan Sammon 6-75, Harrison Hinckle 1-27, Jerry Kennedy 1-17, Luke Haley 4-16, Ferris Collins 1-5, Nathan Ehui 2-4, Will Renz 1-4; W, Kamari Hughes 5-135, Jamal Abdal-Khallaq 4-53, Will McGrath 3-27, Logan Keyes 4-7, Matthew St. Cyr 1-4.