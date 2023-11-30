PWHL teams trim rosters to 27 players

The new Professional Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday that teams have trimmed their rosters to 27 players in accordance with training camp deadlines. This means 162 players are still on training camp rosters, down from 187 before the cuts.
Eleven players cut were designated as waiver-eligible, meaning teams can offer them a contract before Dec. 2.
Waiver-Eligible players
Kelly Babstock (F) - New York
Lindsay Browning (G) – Boston
Christine Deaudelin (D) - New York
Marie-Soleil Deschênes (G) – Montréal
Megan Eady (D) - New York
Samantha Ridgewell (G) – Ottawa
Kassidy Sauvé (G) - New York
Blanka Škodová (G) – Montréal
Audrey-Anne Veillette (F) – Ottawa
Morgan Wabick (F) – Toronto
Taylor Wabick (D) – Toronto
The rest of the cuts are ineligible for waivers. This could be because they declined a Standard Player Agreement offer while at training camp, or left or did not show up to training camp, or were released by teams who had granted “compassionate circumstances” in their market, per the league’s announcement.
Waiver-ineligible players
Hanna Bunton (F) – Montréal
Kendall Cornine (F) - New York
Cassidy Herman (D) – Ottawa
Bailey Larson (F) – New York
Lina Ljungblom (F) – Montréal
Caitrin Lonergan (F) – Ottawa
Hayley Lunny (F) – New York
Patti Marshall (D) – Minnesota
Tatum Skaggs (F) – Boston
Catie Skaja (F) – Minnesota
Brooke Stacey (F) - Montréal
Saroya Tinker (D) – Ottawa
Minttu Tuominen (D) – Minnesota
Kyra Willoughby (D) – Ottawa
The next round of cuts will come between Dec. 8-10 before rosters slim down to 23 players on Dec. 11.
PWHL Boston will host its home opener at Tsongas Center on Jan. 3.
