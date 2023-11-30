PWHL teams trim rosters to 27 players

Eleven players cut were designated as waiver-eligible, meaning teams can offer them a contract before Dec. 2.

The new Professional Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday that teams have trimmed their rosters to 27 players in accordance with training camp deadlines. This means 162 players are still on training camp rosters, down from 187 before the cuts.

Kelly Babstock (F) - New York

Lindsay Browning (G) – Boston

Christine Deaudelin (D) - New York

Marie-Soleil Deschênes (G) – Montréal

Megan Eady (D) - New York

Samantha Ridgewell (G) – Ottawa

Kassidy Sauvé (G) - New York

Blanka Škodová (G) – Montréal

Audrey-Anne Veillette (F) – Ottawa

Morgan Wabick (F) – Toronto

Taylor Wabick (D) – Toronto

The rest of the cuts are ineligible for waivers. This could be because they declined a Standard Player Agreement offer while at training camp, or left or did not show up to training camp, or were released by teams who had granted “compassionate circumstances” in their market, per the league’s announcement.

Waiver-ineligible players

Hanna Bunton (F) – Montréal

Kendall Cornine (F) - New York

Cassidy Herman (D) – Ottawa

Bailey Larson (F) – New York

Lina Ljungblom (F) – Montréal

Caitrin Lonergan (F) – Ottawa

Hayley Lunny (F) – New York

Patti Marshall (D) – Minnesota

Tatum Skaggs (F) – Boston

Catie Skaja (F) – Minnesota

Brooke Stacey (F) - Montréal

Saroya Tinker (D) – Ottawa

Minttu Tuominen (D) – Minnesota

Kyra Willoughby (D) – Ottawa

The next round of cuts will come between Dec. 8-10 before rosters slim down to 23 players on Dec. 11.

PWHL Boston will host its home opener at Tsongas Center on Jan. 3.

