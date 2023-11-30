Success in the MIAA Super Bowl is no secret for running teams: ‘Get off the football, knock the sled back, drive blocking every day.’

West Boylston has used the double-wing to dominate the competition in consecutive seasons. The Lions won a Division 7 state title last season and overcame a slow start with 41 unanswered points while limiting Carver’s prolific spread attack to earn a 41-7 win in Wednesday’s D8 Super Bowl.

Fairhaven and West Boylston rode relatively simple, but extremely effective rushing attacks to Super Bowl wins at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday evening, showcasing offensive schemes that have taken a back seat in popularity, as spread attacks have become increasingly prevalent.

FOXBOROUGH — When a high school football offense is clicking, the opposing team might know what’s coming, and they still can’t stop it.

“Some teams at that point would’ve put their heads down, our kids got better at that point,” West Boylston coach Mike Ross said about his offense getting shut down on their first two drives. “Then at halftime, we made a few adjustments. It worked.”

With two wing backs aligned off tackle, and a fullback behind the quarterback, West Boylston kept Carver guessing as to where the ball would go each down.

A wing could go in motion and take a toss to the outside, or plow downfield as a lead blocker, leading to several touchdowns and long gains where the ball carrier was untouched before he got to the second level.

The run-first approach doesn’t necessarily work without success on early downs, but West Boylston stayed on schedule, and only had to go 5-for-6 on third downs while compiling 359 rushing yards and 23 first downs.

Quarterback Luke Foley completed only one pass for a 54-yard touchdown to Connor Muldoon, one of five players to tally at least 56 rushing yards in a balanced attack that left Carver gassed.

“You play a team in December that can pound the rock like that for four quarters, it’s going to catch up with you,” said Carver coach Ben Shuffain.

Fairhaven only needed to run two pass plays to top Salem, 26-22, for the D6 Super Bowl Thursday, and the Blue Devils gave star junior Justin Marques 46 of their 71 rushing attempts to set a new state record for carries in a Super Bowl by one player.

Running a triple option attack out of a flexbone formation, the eight-seeded Blue Devils kept few secrets when it came to their preferred play call: An inside handoff to Marques.

After producing 248 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries in a state semifinals win over Hudson, Marques carried 21 times for 146 on Thanksgiving, then rushed for 228 yards and four scores to lift Fairhaven to the school’s first state title since 2000.

In three weeks, the fullback turned a mind-boggling 111 touches into 640 yards and 11 touchdowns, yet as he stood by the north end zone of Gillette Stadium, Marques said, “I could go out and play another game right now.”

“I love it,” said Marques. “I love being able to give a punch to the other team. They might think I’m going to get tired out and it just never happens. It’s just a lot of hard work. Without that offensive line, nothing’s possible. They’re the reason we’re state champs.”

Derek Almeida coached Falmouth to a Super Bowl in 2016 by running the triple option. When he took over at Fairhaven in 2020, the son of legendary coach Dana Almeida brought the system with him.

If his players didn’t initially love the idea of playing ground-and-pound football for four quarters, they certainly love it now that it’s led to glory.

“The kids buy into what we do. I guess it’s not sexy. But I guess sometimes it can be,” said Almeida.

“As long as coaches know how to coach it, and kids can execute it, I think any offense can work. This is what we do. And that’s our culture. It’s ‘Get off the football, knock the sled back, drive blocking every day’, and I think it showed today.”