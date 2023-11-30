Everett heavyweight Gilbert Kabamba believes he has a fighting chance for the 2024 Olympics

Heavyweight prospect Gilbert Kabamba, the first to arrive at the gym, is unfazed; he gets started mopping up the floor before his workout can begin. After all that the 22-year-old has been through, a little water on the floor is not doing to deter him in his quest to reach the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This is not unexpected. The gym is on the second floor of the former Everett High School building, where water tends to seep through the ceiling when it rains, and there has been a steady drizzle on this October afternoon.

There’s a puddle on the floor of the Broadway Boxing Club in Everett. Several of them, actually.

To reach that goal, he will first travel to Lafayette, La., to participate in the US Olympic boxing trials from Dec. 2-9 in what has been an unlikely and remarkable journey.

Kabamba’s story began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he was born during the second Congo war. His older brother, Patrick Mayombo, was separated from the family in May 2004 at 17 and fled to a neighboring African country before he was able to secure a visa and travel to the US in 2007, settling initially in Framingham.

It was Patrick’s mission to bring Gilbert, their mother, and their two sisters to join him in Massachusetts. The family fled to Uganda in 2009, and in November 2013 they were reunited with Patrick when Gilbert was 12. The brothers set about getting to know each other again, with Patrick bringing Gilbert to the gym with him.

“He was already a big kid, physically imposing,” said Mayombo. “It was tough for him. He didn’t like going to the gym at all, but he came with me.”

Kabamba (right) had an instant rapport with coach Joe Ricciardi, his sometimes sparring partner. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Two years later, Gilbert enrolled as a freshman at Everett High School and decided to give football a try. He would play four seasons for the Crimson Tide, and at 6 feet 2 inches, 270 pounds, he was a force on the offensive and defensive lines, winning a pair of Super Bowls and earning a scholarship to Merrimack.

But after two seasons in North Andover, Kabamba was ready for something different, and he informed Patrick in the spring of 2021 that he was quitting school and football.

“He brought up boxing,” said Patrick. “He had never boxed before, had never been in combat sports before.”

Despite having never stepped in a ring, Kabamba envisioned qualifying for the Olympics in three years. He would need to shed weight, as he was up to 330 pounds while playing defensive line for Merrimack. He began working out and would run the stairs at Harvard Stadium.

He also would need to find a boxing gym.

Once again, he would find a home in Everett after he posted a video on social media of himself hitting the heavy bag. His former high school teammate, Shea Willcox, viewed the footage and reached out immediately, informing Kabamba that his father, Dennis, who had coached Shea and Gilbert at Everett High, had opened Broadway Boxing in May of 2021 along with trainer Joe Ricciardi.

“At the time, I didn’t even know we had a boxing gym in Everett,” said Kabamba.

A phone call to his former coach was confirmation, and Kabamba was soon at the gym to meet Ricciardi.

“He told me, ‘I only like kids who work hard and have a goal toward something,’ ” said Kabamba. “I already knew this was the coach I want.”

The feeling was mutual. The gym was set up to teach new boxer the basics, but also served as home for professionals, including super welterweight Greg Vendetti. A heavyweight to add to the stable that also included Shea at welterweight was on the wish list for Willcox and Ricciardi.

“It wasn’t just that he listened, it was the way he was listening,” said Ricciardi. “I could see it in his eyes. There was just something about the kid.”

Kabamba's base of operations is the Broadway Boxing Club, on the second floor of the former Everett High School building. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

While Kabamba demonstrated strength and power in his workouts, he had never even sparred before October 2021. He would quickly get up to speed and continue to drop weight. He would enter the ring for his first amateur bout in January 2022 at 255 pounds. Two months later, he was the New England Golden Gloves champion.

More victories would follow, as Kabamba would run his record to 13-0 before dropping a split decision in September to Charles Pugh, who would go on to win the 2023 Last Chance Qualifier in Pueblo, Colo.

It is still the only blemish for Kabamba, who will take a 14-1 record to the Olympic Team Trials.

Win or lose in December, Ricciardi believes Kabamba will be fighting as a professional next year and will draw plenty of interest from promoters. Yet in the world of heavyweight boxing, Kabamba actually could be considered undersized, with the likes of Tyson Fury (6-9) and Deontay Wilder (6-7) among those at the top of the division.

“Everywhere he goes, people like him,” said Ricciardi. “He’s a big guy, very compact and very strong, but we focus on fighting like a little guy. Not those heavyweights that lumber around the ring throwing one punch at a time. A busy heavyweight.

“That’s the edge he has so far with everyone he’s fought. He outworks them. He’s busy, and he throws combinations.”

That approach has served Kabamba well. He’s made sure the floor at his gym is suitable to begin his workout. Now he’s preparing to mop up the competition in Louisiana and beyond.

“I just want to get my hand raised at the end of every fight,” said Kabamba. “That’s my focus. My goal is to be one of the best fighters in the pros, and the undisputed champion of the world.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.